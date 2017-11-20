The Conversation: Marvin Musquin

Marvin Musquin finally lost something during this 2017 off-season run. Dean Wilson and Cole Seely each beat him in one sprint race over the weekend in Paris. That’s it. Marvin won everything else over the weekend to score King of Paris honors, earning more trophies and cash to put alongside his perfect nights at the Monster Energy Cup and Red Bull Straight Rhythm. Steve Matthes talked to the Red Bull KTM rider after the race.

Racer X: Man, what a weekend for you, what an off-season. I was really impressed tonight. In the Sprint race where Cole caught and passed you, you were struggling a bit at that point, but you figured out where you were weak and picked it up. I feel like your race craft this week was great.

Marvin Musquin: Yeah, thank you. I feel like the race track was very tough. Those berms were definitely blown out, loose dirt, no ruts. That turn before the whoops, it was super open and wide, so I went inside and outside. I didn’t want to get passed here, so I went outside, so I had no speed going into the whoops and Cole was better than me and he got me in that Sprint race. He was better than me in that race.

But you picked it up. You learned some things for that last main event. He was behind you there and you pulled away.

Yeah, the starts were great and he was behind. I skimmed the whoops from the outside and was a little bit faster. I didn’t want to just send it and risk to crash, but no excuses. I was a little bit slower, but hey, I got better in the main and I started going inside again in the main and was consistent and safe.

Seemed like there were six or eight ways to do them [the whoops], and you tried all of them.

Yeah, exactly, but that’s good. Yesterday was only one line, outside, and before the dragon’s back we were able to go inside. We need to see that. We don’t want to see everyone using the same line, outside.

And your starts, they were on point. Was there anything different or special that you were doing?

No, I like the metal gate. The traction is super consistent and the bike was working great. The starts were really important this weekend.