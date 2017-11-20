Open Mic: Cole Seely

In his first race action since undergoing surgery to remove a plate and four screws from his pinky finger and right hand in early October, Honda HRC’s Cole Seely had a great weekend in France at the Paris Supercross. Seely was one of only two riders—the other was Dean Wilson—to beat Marvin Musquin over the weekend, topping the Frenchman in the second Sprint race on Sunday. Seely finished second overall (winning the tie-breaker over Wilson) behind a second-place finish in the main event on Sunday. Our Steve Matthes caught up with him after the race to talk about his weekend.

Racer X: Thank you for providing the race of the weekend in the Sprint final, and I’ve got to be honest, I thought we were going to see a replay in the final.

Cole Seely: I thought so too. I tried to set it up that way. I tried to do the same exact thing I do to him in the thing [Sprint]. But Marvin [Musquin] is a very wise, smart rider. Very in tune with what is going on in the race, and he knew it was coming. You can’t fool him twice. It is so hard to pass here; it’s so tight. That’s really my only shot. That’s all I had. Was I either gonna bonsai him and try and throw him over the berm, which this race isn’t worth it for that? I do want to win, so that’s my only shot—bonsai him through the whoops and try and get a wheel on him like I did in the heat race [Sprint], but it just didn’t work out in the main. We put on a good show, and I think the fans were happy. It was a fun race.

Your Sprint race in which you did catch and pass him, you were on it. You were the only guy all weekend to really put some pressure … you were probably three seconds down, caught him, passed him, and left him behind. Were you riding better, do you think, or was it more of a case that he stepped it up?

No, I think, yeah, it’s his home race, and he has a lot riding on this, just from a bragging standpoint. I think he stepped it up. He knew that I was coming for him. But it’s still cool, I feel like I made a statement that race. Like you said, I started third, passed him and pulled him. That’s definitely something hard to do, even if we were at home. So, yeah, it felt good. It felt like the stuff I’m doing [back home] is working.