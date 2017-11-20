Matrix Concepts Launches New LS1 Lift Stand
November 20, 2017 8:30am | by: Press Release
This is the stand for everyone, from mini rider to the everyday rider to the professional racer. Easy to transport and store. Easy to use. The easy access 2-point "POWER PEDAL" makes it easy to operate. Click here for more information.
- Constructed from thin wall lightweight super strong carbon steel.
- Developed and tested by top riders in professional racing.
- Very stable center post design. Works with all off road bikes.
- 12" in down position and 15.5" in up position.
- Durable powder-coated finish.
- 8 team graphics, or you can customize with your name and number.
- Replaceable anti slip rubber top & feet.
- Slotted top, making it easy to pick up and handle.
- Deron bushing in center post for easy smooth action with urethane bottom bumper.
- Easy access pedal to operate "self-locking" in "up position" Lifts 500 lbs +.
- Bolt – on wedge kit available. (Coming in January)
- Capacity – 500 lbs.