Matrix Concepts Launches New LS1 Lift Stand

November 20, 2017

This is the stand for everyone, from mini rider to the everyday rider to the professional racer. Easy to transport and store. Easy to use. The easy access 2-point "POWER PEDAL" makes it easy to operate. Click here for more information.

  • Constructed from thin wall lightweight super strong carbon steel.
  • Developed and tested by top riders in professional racing.
  • Very stable center post design. Works with all off road bikes.
  • 12" in down position and 15.5" in up position.
  • Durable powder-coated finish. 
  • 8 team graphics, or you can customize with your name and number. 
  • Replaceable anti slip rubber top & feet. 
  • Slotted top, making it easy to pick up and handle. 
  • Deron bushing in center post for easy smooth action with urethane bottom bumper. 
  • Easy access pedal to operate "self-locking" in "up position" Lifts 500 lbs +. 
  • Bolt – on wedge kit available.  (Coming in January)
  • Capacity – 500 lbs.