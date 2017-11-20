MAG Issues Statement on Chapter 11 Decision

Chapter 11 is a scary term, and those of us without much business acumen might liken to it "going out of business." So when the MAG group, one of the largest owners of aftermarket powersports brands in the industry, announced a Chapter 11 restructuring last week, it certainly drew some attention.

We spoke with a source inside the company, though, and he assures us that this Chapter 11 is a restructuring of debt, but will not impact things that consumers will see. MAG is not going under, all of its brands will continue to function, bills will continue to get paid, and there will be no major signs of changes in front of the scenes.

MAG's holdings include motocross brands such as Answer, Pro Taper, Renthal Americas, and many more.

Below is a statement issued by the company.