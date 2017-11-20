BTO Sports To Serve as Title Sponsor of Rides Unlimited Racing

BTO Sports and Rides Unlimited Racing have agreed to a deal that will see the online retailer serve as title sponsor for the amateur program in 2018. The team will officially be called Rides Unlimited/BTO Sports Racing.

Rides Unlimited Racing is owned by Illinois businessman Greg Geistler and supported five riders last year.

The team next year will consist of Kaeden Amerine, Kaed Kniffing, Clay Quick, Lucas Geistler, and Jonah Geistler. The team will make its debut this week at the Winter Olympics (Mini Os), in Florida.

Below is the PR from BTO.