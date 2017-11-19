Wake-Up Call

Paris Supercross
U Arena - Paris, France
Saturday
SX1 Sprint 1
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|2nd
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|3rd
|Cole Seely
|Honda
|4th
|Zach Osborne
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Cedric Soubeyras
|Suzuki
|6th
|Thomas Ramette
|Suzuki
|7th
|Cyrille Coulon
|Suzuki
|8th
|Jordi Tixier
|KTM
|9th
|RJ Hampshire
|Honda
|10th
|Fabien Izoird
|Honda
SX1 Sprint 2
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|2nd
|Cole Seely
|Honda
|3rd
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Zach Osborne
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Cedric Soubeyras
|Suzuki
|6th
|Fabien Izoird
|Honda
|7th
|Jordi Tixier
|KTM
|8th
|Thomas Ramette
|Suzuki
|9th
|RJ Hampshire
|Honda
|10th
|Cyrille Coulon
|Suzuki
SX1 Final
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|2nd
|Zach Osborne
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Cole Seely
|Honda
|5th
|Cedric Soubeyras
|Suzuki
|6th
|Fabien Izoird
|Honda
|7th
|Jordi Tixier
|KTM
|8th
|Thomas Ramette
|Suzuki
|9th
|Xavier Boog
|Honda
|10th
|Nicolas Aubin
|Suzuki
SX2 Final
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Yannis Irsuit
|Suzuki
|2nd
|Thomas Do
|Honda
|3rd
|Arnaud Aubin
|Suzuki
|4th
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Iker Larranaga Olano
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Dan Houzet
|KTM
|7th
|Nicolas Barcelo
|Yamaha
|8th
|Pierre Lozzi
|Kawasaki
|9th
|Mickael Lamarque
|Husqvarna
|10th
|Nicolas Lamarque
|Yamaha
Sunday
SX1 Sprint 1
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|2nd
|Zach Osborne
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Cole Seely
|Honda
|5th
|Cedric Soubeyras
|Suzuki
|6th
|Fabien Izoird
|Honda
|7th
|RJ Hampshire
|Honda
|8th
|Adrien Escoffier
|Husqvarna
|9th
|Cyrille Coulon
|Suzuki
|10th
|Nicolas Aubin
|Suzuki
SX1 Sprint 2
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Cole Seely
|Honda
|2nd
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|3rd
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Zach Osborne
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Cedric Soubeyras
|Suzuki
|6th
|Fabien Izoird
|Honda
|7th
|Jordi Tixier
|KTM
|8th
|Adrien Escoffier
|Husqvarna
|9th
|Jeremy Martin
|Honda
|10th
|Cyrille Coulon
|Suzuki
SX1 Final
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|2nd
|Cole Seely
|Honda
|3rd
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Zach Osborne
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Jeremy Martin
|Honda
|6th
|Cedric Soubeyras
|Suzuki
|7th
|Jordi Tixier
|KTM
|8th
|Fabien Izoird
|Honda
|9th
|RJ Hampshire
|Honda
|10th
|Nicolas Aubin
|Suzuki
SX2 Final
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki
|2nd
|Thomas Do
|Honda
|3rd
|Yannis Irsuti
|Suzuki
|4th
|Iker Larranaga Olano
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Arnaud Aubin
|Suzuki
|6th
|Gaetran Le Hir
|Honda
|7th
|Nicolas Dercourt
|Yamaha
|8th
|Dan Houzet
|KTM
|9th
|Pierre Lozzi
|Kawasaki
|10th
|Nicolas Barcelo
|Yamaha
King of Paris
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Marvin Musquin
|10
|2nd
|Cole Seely
|22
|3rd
|Dean Wilson
|22
|4th
|Zach Osborne
|26
|5th
|Cedric Soubeyras
|42
|6th
|Fabien Izoird
|56
|7th
|Jordi Tixier
|61
|8th
|RJ Hampshire
|80
|9th
|Nicolas Aubin
|87
|10th
|Adrien Escoffier
|88
Prince of Paris
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Yannis Irsuti
|35
|2nd
|Thomas Do
|34
|3rd
|Tyler Bowers
|33
|4th
|Arnaud Aubin
|26
|5th
|Iker Larranaga Olano
|24
|6th
|Dan Houzet
|18
|7th
|Nicolas Dercourt
|15
|8th
|Peirre Lozzi
|15
|9th
|Nicolas Barcelo
|15
|10th
|Gaetran Le Hir
|10
Australian Supercross Championship
Rounds 6 - Jimboomba X Stadium -Queensland
SX1 Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Nick Schmidt
|2nd
|Kade Mosig
|3rd
|Nathan Crawford
|4th
|Dan Reardon
|5th
|Justin Brayton
|6th
|Dean Ferris
|7th
|Joel Wightman
|8th
|Dylan Long
|9th
|Daniel Herrlein
SX2 Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Jay Wilson
|2nd
|Chris Blose
|3rd
|Dylan Wills
|4th
|Jackson Richardon
|5th
|Morgan Fogarty
|6th
|Nick Sutherland
|7th
|Wilson Todd
|8th
|John Prutti
|9th
|Lochie Latimer
|10th
|Jye Dickson
SX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Justin Brayton
|124
|2nd
|Dan Reardon
|108
|3rd
|Dean Ferris
|103
|4th
|Dylan Long
|95
|5th
|Kade Mosig
|94
|6th
|Nathan Crawford
|94
|7th
|Nick Schmidt
|67
|8th
|Todd Waters
|67
|9th
|Daniel Herrlein
|59
|10th
|Joel Wightman
|52
SX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jackson Richardson
|119
|2nd
|Wilson Todd
|110
|3rd
|Jay Wilson
|110
|4th
|Dylan Wills
|102
|5th
|Geran Stapleton
|74
|6th
|Gavin Faith
|63
|7th
|Nick Sutherland
|49
|8th
|Taylor Potter
|48
|9th
|Chris Blose
|47
|10th
|Morgan Fogarty
|40
EnduroCross
Round 7 - Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
Super EnduroCross
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Cody Webb
|KTM
|2nd
|Ty Tremaine
|KTM
|3rd
|Cory Graffunder
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Kyle Redmond
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Noah Kepple
|GasGas
|6th
|Mason Ottersberg
|Yamaha
|7th
|Trystan Hart
|Husqvarna
|8th
|Joan Pau Segura
|GasGas
|9th
|Ty Cullins
|Beta
|10th
|Geoff Aaron
|GasGas
Super EnduroCross Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Cody Webb
|150
|2nd
|Trystan Hart
|114
|3rd
|Ty Tremaine
|113
|4th
|Kyle Redmond
|105
|5th
|Cory Graffunder
|102
|6th
|Colton Haaker
|91
|7th
|Noah Kepple
|84
|8th
|Joan Pau Segura Verdaguer
|75
|9th
|Cooper Abbott
|74
|10th
|Geoff Aaron
|68
2017 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Ryan Dungey
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Hill
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|Zach Osborne
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|Antonio Cairoli
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Pauls Jonass
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|France
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|Max Anstie
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Hunter Lawrence
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|Marvin Musquin
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|Seth Hammaker
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|Jett Reynolds
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|Marvin Musquin
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Open Class
|Shane McElrath
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Lites Class
|Gared Steinke
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Two-Stroke Class
|Marvin Musquin
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|Yannis Irsuti
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|Gavin Faith
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Justin Cooper
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|Kailub Russell
|GNCC
|XC1
|Joshua Toth
|GNCC
|XC2
|Jason Thomas
|GNCC
|XC3
|Tayla Jones
|GNCC
|WXC
|Matt Goerke
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX1
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX2
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Dennis Ullrich
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Dean Ferris
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Egan Mastin
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|Justin Brayton
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|Jackson Richardson
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Graeme Irwin
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Ben Watson
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|250 Pro
|Marshal Weltin
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|450 Pro
|Thomas Ramette
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Pro Class
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Cody Webb
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|Alfredo Gomez
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike