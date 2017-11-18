Justin Brayton Clinches Second Straight Australian Supercross Championship

Despite finishing two laps down to eventual winner, and fellow American, Nick Schmidt, Penrite Honda Racing’s Justin Brayton clinched a second straight SX1 title in the Australian Supercross Championship under challenging conditions.

A mud-soaked final round took place at Jimboomba X Stadium in Queensland. Nathan Crawford crossed the finish line first in the SX1 final, just 0.903 seconds ahead of Schmidt. But according to MotoOnline.com.au, the win was protested by the factory Suzuki team after on off-track excursion on the last lap for Crawford was deemed to be an advantage. He was docked two positions, which gave Schmidt his first career SX1 win, and moved Kade Mosig to third despite finishing a full lap down in third. Crawford rounded out the podium.

Brayton finished two laps down, but his fifth place finish was enough for a second straight title. He will now return to the U.S. to begin preparations for the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross opener in Anaheim, where he will return to MotoConcepts Racing Honda for a second year.

In the SX2 Class, Jackson Richardson, who raced in the U.S. as a privateer from 2012-2016 before returning to Australia, captured his second consecutive championship behind a fourth place finish. Jay Wilson won the main event ahead of American Chris Blose and Dylan Wills.

SX1 Overall

1. Nick Schmidt

2. Kade Mosig

3. Nathan Crawford

4. Dan Reardon

5. Justin Brayton

6. Dean Ferris

7. Joel Wightman

8. Dylan Long

9. Daniel Herrlein

*Only nine riders made it across the finish line.

SX2 Overall

1. Jay Wilson

2. Chris Blose

3. Dylan Wills

4. Jackson Richardson

5. Morgan Fogarty

6. Nick Sutherland

7. Wilson Todd

8. John Prutti

9. Lochie Latimer

10. Aye Dickson

Main image: Jeremy Hammer (Foremost Media)