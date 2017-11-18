Jeremy Martin Out for Paris-Bercy SX [Update]
GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin has been ruled out for the Paris-Bercy Supercross after going down in practice earlier today. According to Racer X’s Steve Matthes Martin sustained a wrist injury which will sideline him for tonight. The extent of the injury is unknown at this time.
[Update]
Transworld Motocross is reporting Martin checked out and is expected to compete tomorrow.
Jeremy Martin checked out ok after his practice crash but the doctors want him to sit night one out as a precaution. He is expected to compete tomorrow.— TransWorld Motocross (@twmxdotcom) November 18, 2017
Honda HRC’s Cole Seely was the fastest qualifier over defending champion Marvin Musquin. Dean Wilson was third followed by Cedric Soubeyras, Zach Osborne, Cyrille Coulon, Thomas Ramette, Florent Richier, and RJ Hampshire.
Stay tuned to Racer X Online and our social media channels for more updates.