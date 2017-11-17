The List: All-Time Bercy/Lille Winners

The Paris Supercross, formerly known as Bercy, then Lille for the past three years, is the most well-known and prestigious off-season supercross in the sport. Held since 1984, when David Bailey won the inaugural event (we spoke with Bailey recently about the win), the event has seen the who’s who of the sport triumph in the heart of France.

This weekend, another stacked field is set to compete, with returning King of Lille Marvin Musquin looking to become the first French rider to repeat as champion since David Vuillemin, who won three straight from 1999-2001. U.S.-based riders Jeremy Martin, Cole Seely, Dean Wilson, RJ Hampshire, and Zach Osborne are all making the trip.

Here's our annual rundown of stats from the granddaddy of the Euro SX scene.

PAST CHAMPIONS AT BERCY/Lille

2016 Bercy XXXIV Marvin Musquin FRA KTM 2015 Bercy XXXIII Weston Peick USA Yamaha 2014 Bercy XXXII Eli Tomac USA Honda 2013 Bercy XXXI Justin Barcia USA Honda 2012 Bercy XXX Jake Weimer USA Kawasaki 2011 Bercy XXIX Kyle Chisholm USA Yamaha 2010 Bercy XXVIII Justin Barcia USA Honda 2009 Bercy XXVII Justin Brayton USA Yamaha 2008 Bercy XXVI James Stewart USA Yamaha 2007 Bercy XXV Chad Reed AUS Yamaha 2006 Bercy XXIV Christophe Pourcel FRA Kawasaki 2005 Bercy XXIII Andrew Short USA Honda 2004 Bercy XXII Andrew Short USA Honda 2003 Bercy XXI David Vuillemin FRA Yamaha 2002 Bercy XX Grant Langston ZA KTM 2001 Bercy XIX David Vuillemin - King of Bercy FRA Yamaha Broc Sellards - Prince of Bercy USA KTM 2000 Bercy XVIII David Vuillemin - King of Bercy FRA Yamaha Justin Buckelew - Prince of Bercy USA Yamaha 1999 Bercy XVII David Vuillemin - King of Bercy FRA Yamaha Rodrig Thain FRA KTM 1998 Bercy XVI Larry Ward - King of Bercy USA Suzuki Nick Wey - Prince of Bercy USA Kawasaki 1997 Bercy XV Jeff Emig - King of Bercy USA Kawasaki David Vuillemin - Prince of Bercy FRA Yamaha 1996 Bercy XIV Ryan Hughes - King of Bercy USA Kawasaki David Vuillemin - Prince of Bercy FRA Yamaha 1995 Bercy XIII Jeremy McGrath - King of Bercy USA Honda David Pingree - Prince of Bercy USA Kawasaki 1994 Bercy XII Mike LaRocco - King of Bercy USA Kawasaki 1993 Bercy XI Jeremy McGrath - King of Bercy USA Honda Mickael Pichon - Prince of Bercy FRA Honda 1992 Bercy X Jeff Stanton - King of Bercy USA Honda Doug Henry - Prince of Bercy USA Honda 1991 Bercy IX Jean-Michel Bayle - King of Bercy FRA Honda Jeff Emig - Prince of Bercy USA Yamaha 1990 Bercy VIII Jean-Michel Bayle - King of Bercy FRA Honda Jeff Emig - Prince of Bercy USA Yamaha 1989 Bercy VII Ricky Johnson USA Honda 1988 Bercy VI Jeff Ward USA Kawasaki 1987 Bercy V Ricky Johnson USA Honda 1986 Bercy IV David Bailey USA Honda 1985 Bercy III Johnny O'Mara USA Honda 1984 Bercy II Johnny O'Mara (December, 1984) USA Honda 1984 Bercy I David Bailey (March, 1984) USA Honda

Here's a note on the Prince of Bercy, which we have listed above from 1990 through 2001. During that span, Bercy ran a 125SX class just like we do here in the AMA races, with several top American 125 racers on the invite list. The event started to evolve, though, as the salaries of the U.S. riders began to rise sharply. It was no longer possible to afford full gates of U.S. talent in two classes, so the race began to funnel all imported talent into one main class. Also, for a few years, Bercy made a 250F-only rule for that main class, trying to avoid racing 450s in the tight confines of the old stadium. David Vuillemin dropped down to a YZ250F in order to race the event in 2003. Andrew Short was a top 250F rider in 2004 and 2005, and won Bercy both years on a CRF250R.

Eventually, 450s entered the show in order to attract big names like Chad Reed and James Stewart, who were not going to race on 250Fs. American 250 riders like Zach Osborne and RJ Hampshire will compete in the main class on 450s this weekend.

Bercy still offers a small-bore class, called SX2, but it's run in conjunction with the French Supercross Championship and the field is dominated by European riders. American Tyler Bowers is lining up on the gate this weekend, however. While Prince of Bercy is still an award, it's not the same as it was in the 1990s, when American stars like Jeremy McGrath, Jeff Emig, or even David Pingree (!) were battling for the trophy.