The List: All-Time Bercy/Lille Winners

November 17, 2017 12:00pm
The Paris Supercross, formerly known as Bercy, then Lille for the past three years, is the most well-known and prestigious off-season supercross in the sport. Held since 1984, when David Bailey won the inaugural event (we spoke with Bailey recently about the win), the event has seen the who’s who of the sport triumph in the heart of France.

This weekend, another stacked field is set to compete, with returning King of Lille Marvin Musquin looking to become the first French rider to repeat as champion since David Vuillemin, who won three straight from 1999-2001. U.S.-based riders Jeremy Martin, Cole Seely, Dean Wilson, RJ Hampshire, and Zach Osborne are all making the trip.

Here's our annual rundown of stats from the granddaddy of the Euro SX scene.

PAST CHAMPIONS AT BERCY/Lille

2016 Bercy XXXIV Marvin Musquin FRA KTM
2015 Bercy XXXIII Weston Peick USA Yamaha
2014 Bercy XXXII Eli Tomac USA Honda
2013 Bercy XXXI Justin Barcia USA Honda
2012 Bercy XXX Jake Weimer USA Kawasaki
2011 Bercy XXIX Kyle Chisholm USA Yamaha
2010 Bercy XXVIII Justin Barcia USA Honda
2009 Bercy XXVII Justin Brayton USA Yamaha
2008 Bercy XXVI James Stewart USA Yamaha
2007 Bercy XXV Chad Reed AUS Yamaha
2006 Bercy XXIV Christophe Pourcel FRA Kawasaki
2005 Bercy XXIII Andrew Short USA Honda
2004 Bercy XXII Andrew Short USA Honda
2003 Bercy XXI David Vuillemin FRA Yamaha
2002 Bercy XX Grant Langston ZA KTM
2001 Bercy XIX David Vuillemin - King of Bercy FRA Yamaha
    Broc Sellards - Prince of Bercy USA KTM
2000 Bercy XVIII David Vuillemin - King of Bercy FRA Yamaha
    Justin Buckelew - Prince of Bercy USA Yamaha
1999 Bercy XVII David Vuillemin - King of Bercy FRA Yamaha
    Rodrig Thain  FRA KTM
1998 Bercy XVI Larry Ward - King of Bercy USA Suzuki
    Nick Wey - Prince of Bercy USA Kawasaki
1997 Bercy XV Jeff Emig - King of Bercy USA Kawasaki
    David Vuillemin - Prince of Bercy FRA Yamaha
1996 Bercy XIV Ryan Hughes - King of Bercy USA Kawasaki
    David Vuillemin - Prince of Bercy FRA Yamaha
1995 Bercy XIII Jeremy McGrath - King of Bercy USA Honda
    David Pingree - Prince of Bercy USA Kawasaki
1994 Bercy XII Mike LaRocco - King of Bercy USA Kawasaki
1993 Bercy XI Jeremy McGrath - King of Bercy USA Honda
    Mickael Pichon - Prince of Bercy FRA Honda
1992 Bercy X Jeff Stanton - King of Bercy USA Honda
    Doug Henry - Prince of Bercy USA Honda
1991 Bercy IX Jean-Michel Bayle - King of Bercy FRA Honda
    Jeff Emig - Prince of Bercy USA Yamaha
1990 Bercy VIII Jean-Michel Bayle - King of Bercy FRA Honda
    Jeff Emig - Prince of Bercy USA Yamaha
1989 Bercy VII Ricky Johnson USA Honda
1988 Bercy VI Jeff Ward USA Kawasaki
1987 Bercy V Ricky Johnson USA Honda
1986 Bercy IV David Bailey USA Honda
1985 Bercy III Johnny O'Mara USA Honda
1984 Bercy II Johnny O'Mara (December, 1984) USA Honda
1984 Bercy I David Bailey (March, 1984) USA Honda 

Here's a note on the Prince of Bercy, which we have listed above from 1990 through 2001. During that span, Bercy ran a 125SX class just like we do here in the AMA races, with several top American 125 racers on the invite list. The event started to evolve, though, as the salaries of the U.S. riders began to rise sharply. It was no longer possible to afford full gates of U.S. talent in two classes, so the race began to funnel all imported talent into one main class. Also, for a few years, Bercy made a 250F-only rule for that main class, trying to avoid racing 450s in the tight confines of the old stadium. David Vuillemin dropped down to a YZ250F in order to race the event in 2003. Andrew Short was a top 250F rider in 2004 and 2005, and won Bercy both years on a CRF250R. 

Eventually, 450s entered the show in order to attract big names like Chad Reed and James Stewart, who were not going to race on 250Fs. American 250 riders like Zach Osborne and RJ Hampshire will compete in the main class on 450s this weekend.

Bercy still offers a small-bore class, called SX2, but it's run in conjunction with the French Supercross Championship and the field is dominated by European riders. American Tyler Bowers is lining up on the gate this weekend, however. While Prince of Bercy is still an award, it's not the same as it was in the 1990s, when American stars like Jeremy McGrath, Jeff Emig, or even David Pingree (!) were battling for the trophy.

David Vuillemin (left) and Chad Reed in 2001.
David Vuillemin (left) and Chad Reed in 2001. Moto Verte

ALL-TIME MAIN-EVENT WINS

Below is the all-time Bercy/Lille main event wins list. The list includes both 250/450 and 125/250 races, and the event runs several per weekend. France’s David Vuillemin holds the record for most wins at the event with 20, with the King of Supercross, Jeremy McGrath, as second all-time with 16.

Here are some other notable stats:

- Last year, Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin won both nights to capture King of Lille honors, becoming the first French rider to do so since Christophe Pourcel in 2006.

- An American has won King of Bercy/Lille a record 24 times. France is second with eight wins.

- David Vuillemin has a record four King of Bercy titles.

- Vuillemin and Jeff Emig are tied for most Prince of Bercy titles (two).

- Vuillemin won a record three-straight Bercy crowns from 1999-2001.

- Only twice (Reed in 2007 and Grant Langston in 2002) has a non-American or non-French rider won King of Bercy.

- Andrew Short (2004-2005) was the last rider to go back-to-back as King of Bercy.

- This year will feature just one past King of Bercy/Lille: Marvin Musquin.

- After sweeping all four main events in 2014, Eli Tomac moved into a tie with Racer X’s own David Pingree, with six Bercy wins. Tomac will not compete this year, so Ping can hold on to past glory for at least one more year.

- An American won the first seven King of Bercy crowns before France’s Jean-Michel Bayle won in 1990. No shocker that JMB broke through first; that’s what he did everywhere else, too.

- American riders won eight straight King of Bercy/Lille titles (2008-2015) before Musquin’s win last year.

- Johnny O’Mara was the first back-to-back King of Bercy, winning the second event in 1984 and again in 1985.

- Jeff Emig won back-to-back Prince of Bercy titles in 1990-1991, then won his first King of Bercy title in 1997.

McGrath won 16 main events at Bercy.
McGrath won 16 main events at Bercy. Moto Verte

VINGT SUCCES (Twenty wins)

Rider Year  Class Number of Wins
David Vuillemin 1995 125 1
  1996 125 3
  1997 125 5
  1999 250 1
  2000 250 6
  2001 250 1
  2003 125 1
  2006 MX2 2

SEIZE SUCCES

Rider Year  Class Number of Wins
Jeremy McGrath 1991 125 3
  1993 250 2
  1994 250 1
  1995 250 2
  1996 250 1
  1997 250 1
  1998 250 1
  1999 250 5

NEUF SUCCESS

Rider Year  Class Number of Wins
Rodrig Thain 1999 125 3
  2000 125 1
  2001 125 5

HUIT SUCCES

Rider Year  Class Number of Wins
James Stewart 2009 Open 2
  2008 Open 

SEPT SUCCES

Rider Year  Class Number of Wins
Larry Ward 1989 250 1
  1991 250 1
  1995 250 1
  1996 250 1
  1998 250 3
       
Andrew Short 2003 125 1
  2004 MX2 3
  2005 MX2

SIX SUCCES

Rider Year  Class Number of Wins
David Pingree 1995 125 5
  1996 125 1
Eli Tomac 2011 Open 1
  2012 Open 1
  2014 Open

CINQ SUCCES

Rider Year  Class Number of Wins
Jean-Michel Bayle 1990 250 3
  1991 250 1
  1992 250 1
       
Justin Buckelew 2000 125 5
       
Ricky Johnson 1985 250 1
  1987 250 2
  1988 250 1
  1989 250 1
       
Justin Barcia 2010 Open 2
  2011 Open  1
  2013 Open 

QUATRE SUCCES

Rider Year  Class Number of Wins
Ernesto Fonseca 1999 125 4
       
Jeff Stanton 1990 250 1
  1992 250 2
  1993 250 1
       
Ivan Tedesco 2001 250 4
       
Nick Wey 1998 125
Can Musquin go back-to-back this weekend?
Can Musquin go back-to-back this weekend? KTM Images/Ray Archer

TROIS SUCCES

Rider Year Class Number of Wins
Doug Henry 1992 125 2
  1994 250 1
       
Damon Huffman 1996 250 1
  1997 250 2
       
Ryan Hughes 1993 125 3
       
Johnny O'Mara 1984 250 (Bercy I) 1
  1984 250 (Bercy II) 1
  1985 250 1
       
Chad Reed 2007 Open  3
       
Edgar Torronteras 1998 125 3
Marvin Musquin 2009 Open 1
2016 SX1 2

DEUX SUCCES

Rider Year  Class Number of Wins
Johnny Aubert 1998 125 2
       
David Bailey 1984 250 (Bercy I) 1
  1986 250 1
       
Damon Bradshaw 1989 250 1
  1991 250 1
       
Jeff Emig 1997 250 2
       
Stefan Everts 1990 125 2
       
Grant Langston 2002 125 1
  2003 125 1
       
Nathan Ramsey  1997 125 1
  1999 125 1
       
Robbie Reynard 1998 250 2
       
Stephane Roncada  1996 125 1
  1997 125 1
       
Jeff Ward 1986 250 1
  1987 250 1
       
Jake Weimer  2012 Open 
Christophe Pourcel 2006 MX2 1
2015 SX1 1

UN SUCCES

Rider Year  Class Number of Wins
Greg Albertyn 1990 125 1
Gregory Aranda 2010 Open 1
Buddy Antunez 1992 125 1
Trey Canard 2013 Open 1
Nicolas Charlier 1997 125 1
Kyle Chisholm 2011 Open 1
Guy Cooper 1988 250 1
Mike Craig 1990 125 1
Craig Decker  1996 125 1
Yves Demaria 1991 125 1
Micky Dymond 1986 250 1
Broc Glover 1984 250 1
Chris Gosselaar 2002 125 1
Mike LaRocco 1994 250 1
Ron Lechien 1988 250 1
Jeff Leisk  1989 250 1
Casey Lytle 1999 125 1
Brett Metcalfe 2000 125 1
Travis Preston 2002 125 1
Scott Sheak  1997 125 1
Eric Sorby 2000 125 1       
Weston Peick 2015 SX1 1