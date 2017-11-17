The List: All-Time Bercy/Lille Winners

The Paris Supercross, formerly known as Bercy, then Lille for the past three years, is the most well-known and prestigious off-season supercross in the sport. Held since 1984, when David Bailey won the inaugural event (we spoke with Bailey recently about the win), the event has seen the who’s who of the sport triumph in the heart of France.
This weekend, another stacked field is set to compete, with returning King of Lille Marvin Musquin looking to become the first French rider to repeat as champion since David Vuillemin, who won three straight from 1999-2001. U.S.-based riders Jeremy Martin, Cole Seely, Dean Wilson, RJ Hampshire, and Zach Osborne are all making the trip.
Here's our annual rundown of stats from the granddaddy of the Euro SX scene.
PAST CHAMPIONS AT BERCY/Lille
|2016
|Bercy XXXIV
|Marvin Musquin
|FRA
|KTM
|2015
|Bercy XXXIII
|Weston Peick
|USA
|Yamaha
|2014
|Bercy XXXII
|Eli Tomac
|USA
|Honda
|2013
|Bercy XXXI
|Justin Barcia
|USA
|Honda
|2012
|Bercy XXX
|Jake Weimer
|USA
|Kawasaki
|2011
|Bercy XXIX
|Kyle Chisholm
|USA
|Yamaha
|2010
|Bercy XXVIII
|Justin Barcia
|USA
|Honda
|2009
|Bercy XXVII
|Justin Brayton
|USA
|Yamaha
|2008
|Bercy XXVI
|James Stewart
|USA
|Yamaha
|2007
|Bercy XXV
|Chad Reed
|AUS
|Yamaha
|2006
|Bercy XXIV
|Christophe Pourcel
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|2005
|Bercy XXIII
|Andrew Short
|USA
|Honda
|2004
|Bercy XXII
|Andrew Short
|USA
|Honda
|2003
|Bercy XXI
|David Vuillemin
|FRA
|Yamaha
|2002
|Bercy XX
|Grant Langston
|ZA
|KTM
|2001
|Bercy XIX
|David Vuillemin - King of Bercy
|FRA
|Yamaha
|Broc Sellards - Prince of Bercy
|USA
|KTM
|2000
|Bercy XVIII
|David Vuillemin - King of Bercy
|FRA
|Yamaha
|Justin Buckelew - Prince of Bercy
|USA
|Yamaha
|1999
|Bercy XVII
|David Vuillemin - King of Bercy
|FRA
|Yamaha
|Rodrig Thain
|FRA
|KTM
|1998
|Bercy XVI
|Larry Ward - King of Bercy
|USA
|Suzuki
|Nick Wey - Prince of Bercy
|USA
|Kawasaki
|1997
|Bercy XV
|Jeff Emig - King of Bercy
|USA
|Kawasaki
|David Vuillemin - Prince of Bercy
|FRA
|Yamaha
|1996
|Bercy XIV
|Ryan Hughes - King of Bercy
|USA
|Kawasaki
|David Vuillemin - Prince of Bercy
|FRA
|Yamaha
|1995
|Bercy XIII
|Jeremy McGrath - King of Bercy
|USA
|Honda
|David Pingree - Prince of Bercy
|USA
|Kawasaki
|1994
|Bercy XII
|Mike LaRocco - King of Bercy
|USA
|Kawasaki
|1993
|Bercy XI
|Jeremy McGrath - King of Bercy
|USA
|Honda
|Mickael Pichon - Prince of Bercy
|FRA
|Honda
|1992
|Bercy X
|Jeff Stanton - King of Bercy
|USA
|Honda
|Doug Henry - Prince of Bercy
|USA
|Honda
|1991
|Bercy IX
|Jean-Michel Bayle - King of Bercy
|FRA
|Honda
|Jeff Emig - Prince of Bercy
|USA
|Yamaha
|1990
|Bercy VIII
|Jean-Michel Bayle - King of Bercy
|FRA
|Honda
|Jeff Emig - Prince of Bercy
|USA
|Yamaha
|1989
|Bercy VII
|Ricky Johnson
|USA
|Honda
|1988
|Bercy VI
|Jeff Ward
|USA
|Kawasaki
|1987
|Bercy V
|Ricky Johnson
|USA
|Honda
|1986
|Bercy IV
|David Bailey
|USA
|Honda
|1985
|Bercy III
|Johnny O'Mara
|USA
|Honda
|1984
|Bercy II
|Johnny O'Mara (December, 1984)
|USA
|Honda
|1984
|Bercy I
|David Bailey (March, 1984)
|USA
|Honda
Here's a note on the Prince of Bercy, which we have listed above from 1990 through 2001. During that span, Bercy ran a 125SX class just like we do here in the AMA races, with several top American 125 racers on the invite list. The event started to evolve, though, as the salaries of the U.S. riders began to rise sharply. It was no longer possible to afford full gates of U.S. talent in two classes, so the race began to funnel all imported talent into one main class. Also, for a few years, Bercy made a 250F-only rule for that main class, trying to avoid racing 450s in the tight confines of the old stadium. David Vuillemin dropped down to a YZ250F in order to race the event in 2003. Andrew Short was a top 250F rider in 2004 and 2005, and won Bercy both years on a CRF250R.
Eventually, 450s entered the show in order to attract big names like Chad Reed and James Stewart, who were not going to race on 250Fs. American 250 riders like Zach Osborne and RJ Hampshire will compete in the main class on 450s this weekend.
Bercy still offers a small-bore class, called SX2, but it's run in conjunction with the French Supercross Championship and the field is dominated by European riders. American Tyler Bowers is lining up on the gate this weekend, however. While Prince of Bercy is still an award, it's not the same as it was in the 1990s, when American stars like Jeremy McGrath, Jeff Emig, or even David Pingree (!) were battling for the trophy.
ALL-TIME MAIN-EVENT WINS
Below is the all-time Bercy/Lille main event wins list. The list includes both 250/450 and 125/250 races, and the event runs several per weekend. France’s David Vuillemin holds the record for most wins at the event with 20, with the King of Supercross, Jeremy McGrath, as second all-time with 16.
Here are some other notable stats:
- Last year, Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin won both nights to capture King of Lille honors, becoming the first French rider to do so since Christophe Pourcel in 2006.
- An American has won King of Bercy/Lille a record 24 times. France is second with eight wins.
- David Vuillemin has a record four King of Bercy titles.
- Vuillemin and Jeff Emig are tied for most Prince of Bercy titles (two).
- Vuillemin won a record three-straight Bercy crowns from 1999-2001.
- Only twice (Reed in 2007 and Grant Langston in 2002) has a non-American or non-French rider won King of Bercy.
- Andrew Short (2004-2005) was the last rider to go back-to-back as King of Bercy.
- This year will feature just one past King of Bercy/Lille: Marvin Musquin.
- After sweeping all four main events in 2014, Eli Tomac moved into a tie with Racer X’s own David Pingree, with six Bercy wins. Tomac will not compete this year, so Ping can hold on to past glory for at least one more year.
- An American won the first seven King of Bercy crowns before France’s Jean-Michel Bayle won in 1990. No shocker that JMB broke through first; that’s what he did everywhere else, too.
- American riders won eight straight King of Bercy/Lille titles (2008-2015) before Musquin’s win last year.
- Johnny O’Mara was the first back-to-back King of Bercy, winning the second event in 1984 and again in 1985.
- Jeff Emig won back-to-back Prince of Bercy titles in 1990-1991, then won his first King of Bercy title in 1997.
VINGT SUCCES (Twenty wins)
|Rider
|Year
|Class
|Number of Wins
|David Vuillemin
|1995
|125
|1
|1996
|125
|3
|1997
|125
|5
|1999
|250
|1
|2000
|250
|6
|2001
|250
|1
|2003
|125
|1
|2006
|MX2
|2
SEIZE SUCCES
|Rider
|Year
|Class
|Number of Wins
|Jeremy McGrath
|1991
|125
|3
|1993
|250
|2
|1994
|250
|1
|1995
|250
|2
|1996
|250
|1
|1997
|250
|1
|1998
|250
|1
|1999
|250
|5
NEUF SUCCESS
|Rider
|Year
|Class
|Number of Wins
|Rodrig Thain
|1999
|125
|3
|2000
|125
|1
|2001
|125
|5
HUIT SUCCES
|Rider
|Year
|Class
|Number of Wins
|James Stewart
|2009
|Open
|2
|2008
|Open
|6
SEPT SUCCES
|Rider
|Year
|Class
|Number of Wins
|Larry Ward
|1989
|250
|1
|1991
|250
|1
|1995
|250
|1
|1996
|250
|1
|1998
|250
|3
|Andrew Short
|2003
|125
|1
|2004
|MX2
|3
|2005
|MX2
|3
SIX SUCCES
|Rider
|Year
|Class
|Number of Wins
|David Pingree
|1995
|125
|5
|1996
|125
|1
|Eli Tomac
|2011
|Open
|1
|2012
|Open
|1
|2014
|Open
|4
CINQ SUCCES
|Rider
|Year
|Class
|Number of Wins
|Jean-Michel Bayle
|1990
|250
|3
|1991
|250
|1
|1992
|250
|1
|Justin Buckelew
|2000
|125
|5
|Ricky Johnson
|1985
|250
|1
|1987
|250
|2
|1988
|250
|1
|1989
|250
|1
|Justin Barcia
|2010
|Open
|2
|2011
|Open
|1
|2013
|Open
|2
QUATRE SUCCES
|Rider
|Year
|Class
|Number of Wins
|Ernesto Fonseca
|1999
|125
|4
|Jeff Stanton
|1990
|250
|1
|1992
|250
|2
|1993
|250
|1
|Ivan Tedesco
|2001
|250
|4
|Nick Wey
|1998
|125
|4
TROIS SUCCES
|Rider
|Year
|Class
|Number of Wins
|Doug Henry
|1992
|125
|2
|1994
|250
|1
|Damon Huffman
|1996
|250
|1
|1997
|250
|2
|Ryan Hughes
|1993
|125
|3
|Johnny O'Mara
|1984
|250 (Bercy I)
|1
|1984
|250 (Bercy II)
|1
|1985
|250
|1
|Chad Reed
|2007
|Open
|3
|Edgar Torronteras
|1998
|125
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|2009
|Open
|1
|2016
|SX1
|2
DEUX SUCCES
|Rider
|Year
|Class
|Number of Wins
|Johnny Aubert
|1998
|125
|2
|David Bailey
|1984
|250 (Bercy I)
|1
|1986
|250
|1
|Damon Bradshaw
|1989
|250
|1
|1991
|250
|1
|Jeff Emig
|1997
|250
|2
|Stefan Everts
|1990
|125
|2
|Grant Langston
|2002
|125
|1
|2003
|125
|1
|Nathan Ramsey
|1997
|125
|1
|1999
|125
|1
|Robbie Reynard
|1998
|250
|2
|Stephane Roncada
|1996
|125
|1
|1997
|125
|1
|Jeff Ward
|1986
|250
|1
|1987
|250
|1
|Jake Weimer
|2012
|Open
|2
|Christophe Pourcel
|2006
|MX2
|1
|2015
|SX1
|1
UN SUCCES
|Rider
|Year
|Class
|Number of Wins
|Greg Albertyn
|1990
|125
|1
|Gregory Aranda
|2010
|Open
|1
|Buddy Antunez
|1992
|125
|1
|Trey Canard
|2013
|Open
|1
|Nicolas Charlier
|1997
|125
|1
|Kyle Chisholm
|2011
|Open
|1
|Guy Cooper
|1988
|250
|1
|Mike Craig
|1990
|125
|1
|Craig Decker
|1996
|125
|1
|Yves Demaria
|1991
|125
|1
|Micky Dymond
|1986
|250
|1
|Broc Glover
|1984
|250
|1
|Chris Gosselaar
|2002
|125
|1
|Mike LaRocco
|1994
|250
|1
|Ron Lechien
|1988
|250
|1
|Jeff Leisk
|1989
|250
|1
|Casey Lytle
|1999
|125
|1
|Brett Metcalfe
|2000
|125
|1
|Travis Preston
|2002
|125
|1
|Scott Sheak
|1997
|125
|1
|Eric Sorby
|2000
|125
|1
|Weston Peick
|2015
|SX1
|1