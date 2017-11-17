Rekluse Releases Product Line for 2018 Honda CRF250R
November 17, 2017 9:10am | by: Press Release
BOISE, Idaho — Rekluse is announcing their full product line coinciding with the launch of the all-new 2018 Honda CRF250R. Rekluse manual products were developed in partnership with the HRC MX2 team. Beginning at the Jacksonville MXGP round, the team put Core Manual TorqDrive® and the completely redesigned clutch basket to the test. Their expert feedback helped deliver the best possible product.
The following products are now available:
- Core Manual TorqDrive
- MSRP $899
- This is the best manual clutch available, period. Core Manual TorqDrive delivers unprecedented performance, tuning and durability. TorqDrive provides more disks in less space, allowing up to 4 additional frictions disks over stock. More frictions = more torque capacity thus unlocking the full power of your engine without the need to add stiffer pressure plate springs. It has been proven in racing at the highest levels.
- Core Manual
- MSRP $519
- Constructed from double hard anodized billet aluminum components, Core Manual is a professional grade manual clutch. It offers superior durability and reliability over stock clutch components.
- RadiusCX
- MSRP $999
- RadiusCX is the next evolution in clutch technology. This top of the line product brings together the latest innovations in one package, offering the most demanding riders a significant advancement in auto clutch performance. RadiusCX delivers next level durability, lever control, and more direct power transfer.
- RadiusX
- MSRP $599
- A high performance auto clutch is just a clutch pack swap away. RadiusX combines a TorqDrive clutch pack with our innovative EXP (auto clutch) disk. TorqDrive provides more clutch disks in less space, delivering high performance auto function within the framework of the stock clutch.
- Billet Basket Kit
- MSRP $249
- Think of a clutch basket as the back-bone of the entire clutch system. Precision CNC machining combined with innovative world-class engineering allows Rekluse clutch baskets to safeguard your vital internal components, keeping riders on the track or trail a lot longer.
- Billet Clutch Cover
- MSRP $159
- Rekluse clutch covers are specifically engineered to provide unparalleled durability and performance in a single, stylish component. Rekluse covers stand up against rocks, logs, boots, and whatever else riders may encounter in their adventures.