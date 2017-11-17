Rekluse Releases Product Line for 2018 Honda CRF250R

BOISE, Idaho — Rekluse is announcing their full product line coinciding with the launch of the all-new 2018 Honda CRF250R. Rekluse manual products were developed in partnership with the HRC MX2 team. Beginning at the Jacksonville MXGP round, the team put Core Manual TorqDrive® and the completely redesigned clutch basket to the test. Their expert feedback helped deliver the best possible product.

The following products are now available:

Core Manual TorqDrive MSRP $899 This is the best manual clutch available, period. Core Manual TorqDrive delivers unprecedented performance, tuning and durability. TorqDrive provides more disks in less space, allowing up to 4 additional frictions disks over stock. More frictions = more torque capacity thus unlocking the full power of your engine without the need to add stiffer pressure plate springs. It has been proven in racing at the highest levels.

