Racer X Amateur Film Festival Round 3 Winner Announced

The third round of the 2017 Racer X Amateur Film Festival presented by MotoSport, WASpcam, and Yamalube, has been finalized. Canada's Bryan Allie defeated Canada's Mitch Goheen to advance to the finals.

Voting Percentage

Damon Smith - 85.5%

Stephane Guido - 14.5%

Congratulations to both contestants for making the semifinals against a stacked field of entries, and best of luck to Bryan Allie in the finals. You can watch Bryan's video HERE and Mitch's HERE.

The fourth, and final, round of the semifinals will feature Hungary’s Adam Vidovics taking on Australia’s Katie Homewood. Voting is open now.