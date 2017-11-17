MotoE Announces $156,000 in Sponsorship for 2018 Amateur Racing Season

MotoE is once again opening and expanding its amateur racing sponsorship program for the 2018 race season beginning November 20, 2017.

Due to the success of both the MotoE Factory and Co-Factory Teams experienced in 2017, the 2018 sponsorship program will double in size and continue to consist of two levels of sponsorship: Full Factory & Co-Factory. Each rider chosen for the MotoE Factory Team (total of six riders) will receive 100 percent of their coaching fees covered (a $10,000 annual value) along with significant discounts on Coach Robb’s Nutritionally Green performance nutrition products including his extremely popular Energy Fuel. MotoE Co-Factory Team members (total of 20 riders) will receive 80 percent off their coaching fees covered (a $4,800 annual value), as well as discounts on Coach Robb’s nutrition products.

Both Factory and Co-Factory Teams are being doubled in size for the 2018 season. “Last season we received just over 2200 resumes for our Co-Factory Team so we wanted to expand our sponsorship level to provide more riders the opportunity to gain access to our championship proven nutritional, performance and mental programs used by some of today’s top professionals and amateur national champions,” states MotoE Founder and Director of Human Performance Services, Robb Beams.

"In 2017, the MotoE Factory team, consisting of Jake Pinhancos, Joshua Gibbs and Stilez Robertson, who dedicated themselves to the program, resulted in multiple championships, as well as performances that were far above what we had projected for the 2017 race season,” commented Beams. "Our Co-Factory Team development vision was to improve the rider’s strength, endurance and overall speed to make them eligible for the MotoE Factory Team and ultimately a factory ride with a reputable team,” he added. This vision became reality when longtime team member Isaac Teasdale was recently signed to the Babbitt’s/Monster Kawasaki AX Lites Team for the 2018 season.

“Our focus again in 2018 is to provide amateur riders all over the world access to the same MotoE Blueprint of Success Performance Program that was created and implemented with our top amateurs and professionals over the last 33 years. Improving the rider’s speed, strength, endurance, flexibility, lean body mass and mental preparation to handle the physical and mental demands of high profile amateur racing will continue to be our focus,” says Beams.

Applications will be reviewed and accepted through December 29, 2017. Riders will be notified of their sponsorship level by January 5, 2018 and will begin receiving their MotoE Blueprint for Success Performance Program the week of January 8, 2018.

If you are dedicated to doing what is necessary to be a top amateur racer and possibly an amateur national champion (in any class), submit your updated race résumé and 2018 race schedule for review to Contact@CoachRobb.com. No matter what class you race, where you race, or your past results, all resumes will be reviewed!