Henry Miller Injured in Testing Crash

Privateer Henry Miller was injured in a testing crash yesterday, according to a post on his Instagram. In his post, Miller said he had a “bad get off” which resulted in a dislocated hip, fractured hip socket, and broken L1-L3 in his back.

The Rochester, Minnesota, native is entering his third season in Monster Energy Supercross. Under a privateer effort, Miller had a breakout year in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in 2017, finishing inside the top 15 five times after making the switch from the 250 Class after the High Point National.

Details on a recovery time are unknown at this time. We will update this post once more information is available.