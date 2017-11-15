Racer X Films: Cole Seely SX Testing
November 15, 2017 10:40pm | by: Kyle Scott
Cole Seely had surgery on his hand shortly after Motocross Des Nations--a procedure he had to put off over a month for the race. He's since healed and back to riding. We caught up with him at the Honda Test Track in Corona, CA to see how he's doing and how the off-season prep is coming.
