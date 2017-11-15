Open Mic: Dean Wilson

By Alex Gobert | MotoOnline.com.au

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson had a spectacular weekend in Australia, winning the SX1 main event on Saturday at the AUS-X Open and then finishing runner-up to teammate Jason Anderson on Sunday.

Our friends at Motoonline.com.au grabbed Wilson for a post-race interview. Follow their site for the latest on Australian moto—including continuing coverage of the Australian Supercross Championship.

Racer X: You got the victory on night one and then the runner-up result on Sunday, so overall it was a really solid weekend and a lot of fun as well...

Dean Wilson: Yeah, definitely, I think it was a good weekend. I won two heat races, a main event, and got a second, so it was solid and I'm quite happy with it. A few good starts, a few bad starts, but tonight I didn't have the greatest start and Jason [Anderson] had a little bit of a gap. I tried to maintain it, but he was on a good one tonight and I never had him. I think it was a great weekend. I had a lot of fun and it was good training for me as well.

On night one especially, getting back atop the podium, you said it had been a while since you've been up there, it just seemed to be a pretty special result and maybe even one to add that bit of confidence heading into 2018. How did it feel?

Yeah, I mean, it's been an amazing year and just to get a win was so cool. I haven't had one in so long; it's just been injury after injury—everyone kind of knows the story—but it was a great feeling and I'm just pumped.