Barcia to Replace Millsaps (Elbow) for First Six Monster Energy Supercross Rounds

It's become an active week for the Monster Energy/Knich/Yamaha Factory Racing team, with Cooper Webb back on the bike following his thumb surgery, and Justin Barcia now officially getting the spot as the replacement for the injured Davi Millsaps. We've reported the rumor that Barcia might get this spot previously, but today a Yamaha press release made the news official.

From what we've heard, Millsaps suffered a concussion in a crash while testing just before the Monster Energy Cup, and that delayed the process of going in for elbow surgery. This has shifted the time table back on his recovery efforts; Yamaha says Barcia is in for the first six rounds of 2018.

“Davi’s injury still needs time to heal properly,” says Keith McCarty, motorsports racing division manager for Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.. “And we don’t want to risk making the situation worse by having him start the season when he is not completely ready. So, Justin Barcia has been contracted to race for what we anticipate will be the first six Monster Energy Supercross rounds. Anything beyond that is still dependent on Davi’s condition, and his fitness to race.”

Barcia raced a Yamaha with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2015 and 2016, but suffered injuries early in Monster Energy Supercross both seasons and never really showed his true capabilities indoors (he did win two Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX overalls on a Yamaha in 2015). JGR and Barcia switched for Suzukis for 2017, but Barcia was again injured before the SX season opener. Barcia and JGR parted ways for 2018, and Barcia put together his own effort for Monster Energy Cup, on a privateer Honda.

