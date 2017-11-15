Austin Forkner Injured in Practice Crash

“Unfortunately this happened today, just hit a slick spot and cased a rhythm and crashed,” he wrote. “I heard it snap and ended up getting a break in my collarbone to. I've been riding the best I ever have so God's got the plan and I'll be back in good time.”

We have reached out to the team for further information and will provide updates as they become available. The injury will most likely relegate Forkner to the 250SX East Region.

Forkner only recently got back on the bike after missing much of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross due to a severe concussion sustained in a practice crash after the Southwick National. He spoke with us in early October about the crash and his recovery.