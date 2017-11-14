The Conversation: Jason Anderson

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Jason Anderson scored the overall win at the Aus-X Open Supercross in Australia over the weekend, using 2-1 scores to edge his teammate Dean Wilson.

Our friends at Motoonline.com.au grabbed Anderson for a post-race interview. Follow their site for the latest on Australian moto--including continuing coverage of the Australian Supercross Championship.

By Alex Gobert | MotoOnline.com.au

Racer X: It was a really good weekend for you here at AUS-X Open, obviously finishing on a high note by winning Sunday and being crowned the 2017 event champion, so how was it for you?

Jason Anderson: Yeah, it was a really good weekend here at AUS-X Open and I was able to win the second night. I had a first-turn crash on the first night and salvaged second, so all in all it was a good weekend. Crashing in the first corner was the only bummer, but other than that it was cool and I had a great time.

Looking back to Saturday, you sliced your way through the field, still got that runner-up result for a Husqvarna 1-2 and it’s always good to be on the podium. Did you know where you were at in terms of track position as you worked your way forward?

When you’re in that situation you don’t really know, you’re just focusing on trying to slice through the guys and make the right decisions. Focusing on being back in the pack isn’t going to do you any good, so you’ve just got to try go as fast as you can and that’s really all I could control. I was able to get through and luckily I was able to do it safely, because it can get squirrely back there in the pack, but I was able to, not make it happen, but salvage second. It was good.