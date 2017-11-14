Star Racing Adds Monster Energy Sponsorship, Announces 2018 Roster

Star Racing Yamaha's recent 250F title run ended in 2017, but the team is set to come back strong in pursuit of more number-one plates in 2018. Today, the team announced Monster Energy as a new title sponsor, under the official team name Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star/Yamaha Racing. It also made its 2018 rider lineup official, although we've previously reported on these signings.

The pro 250F roster includes the returning Aaron Plessinger (#23), Dylan Ferrandis (#108), and Colt Nichols (#39), new signee Mitchell Oldenberg (#52), and rookie Justin Cooper (#62).

Just as critical is the team's recent investments in the amateur ranks. Star Racing’s Elite Amateur Riders for 2018, Ty Masterpool (#936) and Matthew LeBlanc (#329), will make their debuts at the Thor Winter Olympics (Mini O’s), which take place on November 20-25 at Gatorback Cycle Park in Alachua, Florida. LeBlanc, formerly with KTM's Orange Brigade, moved to Star Yamaha at the Monster Energy Cup. Masterpool is coming off of a sweep of the Supermini Championships at the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National at Loretta Lynn's. He was riding a TM at the time.

In today's Yamaha press release, Dave Gowland, Monster Energy Motorsports Director, commented, “As part of the successful and cooperative global racing relationship between Monster Energy and Yamaha Motor, we are thrilled to announce a new partnership that will see the Monster Energy brand and marks backing the Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star/Yamaha Racing team in both the Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships in 2018. Through the sponsorship, Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star/Yamaha Racing will join Yamaha’s already established, Monster-Energy-sponsored MotoGP, MXGP, World Superbike, MotoAmerica, and AMA Pro Supercross and Motocross racing programs. And also, as a way to close the loop on the global relationship between Yamaha Motor and Monster Energy, the new arrangement will also see Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star/Yamaha Racing develop and support amateur Yamaha motocross racers via Yamaha’s highly successful bLU cRU program.”

Bobby Regan, owner of Star Racing, added, “With Monster Energy now joining us, our team is complete, and we couldn’t be happier about it. We’re looking forward to working with Monster Energy and winning championships for them. Also, Monster Energy has long been an avid supporter of motorsports at the grassroots level, so we’re especially pleased to be working with another great company that shares our passion for amateur racing.”