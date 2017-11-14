5th Annual Kurt Caselli Ride Day Announced

What: The 5th Annual Kurt Caselli Ride Day presented by Rocky Mountain ATV/MC

When: Saturday, December 2nd, 2017 | Gates open at 8:00 AM

Where: 18585 Verdemont Ranch Rd, San Bernardino, CA 92407

Tickets: $20/person, Kids 12 & Under: Free

What You Get By Registering Early!

VIP Entrance

Free Event T-Shirt

Festivities include:

Riding open from 9 am to 4 pm.

Glen Helen National Track

The Caselli Team Challenge

Off-Road Loop With Timed Special Test

Kids-Only Practice On The Main Track

Pee-Wee Track

Great Raffle Prizes & Giveaways

Live Auction

New to the Kurt Caselli Ride Day this year:

Camp Caselli (Bring your RV, toy hauler, tent or travel van, and stay overnight with us! Saturday only.)

Live Music

Bonfire

Games

Movies (Ride The Dream & On Any Sunday)

We encourage you to camp out with us on Saturday night (it's free to camp with general admission) and join the Over The Hill Gang crew on Sunday for their annual Toy Drive MX race.

The 5th Annual Kurt Caselli Ride Day is SATURDAY, Dec 2nd. Over The Hill Gang MX will be holding their 3rd Annual Toy Drive MX race the following day, on Sunday, Dec 3rd. For any riders that would like to race on Sunday, December 3rd, the entry fee is $20 AND a new, unwrapped toy or gift card valued at $25 or more. There is no minimum age to race with OTHG as they will have youth & support classes for anyone under 30 years of age. All ages and skill levels welcome.