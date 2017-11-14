250 Words: 5 Things to Watch for the Paris-Bercy SX

With apologies to Monster Energy Cup, Red Bull Straight Rhythm, and the AUS-X Open, there’s no off-season supercross race quite like this weekend’s Paris SX. Of course it was known as the Bercy Supercross for more than 30 years, named for the suburb of Paris it took place in, but renovations at the Palace Omnisports (the stadium) forced the race north to the town of Lille the last three years. Everyone still called it Bercy though, because hey, traditions are hard to break. For 2017 the race is back in Paris at the brand new U Arena, which is really in the heart of Paris. I’ve been a mechanic at this race (2001) before and have gone as a media guy the last nine years. I’m excited for the change and think it’s going to be an epic weekend of racing. Let’s dive into what is going to be exciting this weekend. 1.) NEW ARENA!!! NEW ARENA!!! NEW ARENA!! NEW ARENA!! Yeah, you get it, but seriously, moving this race back to Paris is going to be awesome. Lille was great, but it lost a little bit of its “Bercy-ness” with only half of the floor used and the fans seated further from the action. The old stadium in Bercy was unique because it felt like the stands were right on top of the track. Also, look, Lille, France is not not the same as Paris, France on a Saturday night, you know? This promises to be the biggest track the race has ever had and it’ll be great to have the fans pumped and ready to lose their minds over prodigal son Marvin Musquin.

The floor of the new arena.

2.) The Line Up Seriously, it’s stacked. With apologies to Marv, there’s no ginormous superstar here like McGrath, Stewart, or Reed that transcends the sport, but there is a very deep field. Musquin is the odds-on favorite after his wins at MEC and RBSR and having a Frenchman win this race is always a good thing for the promoters and fans. In terms of American-based riders there’s Musquin, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson (coming from Australia!) and Zach Osborne; there’s GEICO Honda teammates Jeremy Martin and RJ Hampshire; and last but not least, Honda HRC’s Cole Seely. Osborne, J-Mart, and Hampshire on 450s is going to be interesting. 3.) Will “He” Win? I’ll stack the crowd’s reaction to Frenchie David Vuillemin catching and passing Jeremy McGrath in 2001 to sweep every main event right up there with any stadium I’ve been in America. And that’s with Bercy holding only 14,000. Simply put, the French fans are amazing and they’re very excited when one of their own can topple the Americans. So, Musquin is looking to keep up his perfect off-season so far and as I mentioned, he’s favored, but the tightness of the Paris track means anything can happen. Will the hometown fans lose their minds or can someone stop the Marv Attack from happening?

The track map for this weekend.