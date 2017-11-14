2018 Fly Racing International Motocross Final Announced

Decatur, Texas - Oak Hill Raceway is proud to host the longest running major amateur event in the country, where the best amateur racers in the world will square off in Texas, March 15th-18th, 2018.

Returning in 2018 as title sponsor is Fly Racing. We are very excited to welcome back Fly Racing as they continue to innovate and elevate their protection products and racewear, bringing them to the top of the motocross industry.

Also returning in 2018 is a new and improved amateur supercross track. With the importance of supercross skills being demanded of the riders stepping up to the pro level, we feel this will be a great opportunity for amateur riders to showcase their skills.

SX practice begins on Thursday, March 15 with racing to follow. Motocross practice begins on Friday, March 16.

Mark your calendars today to attend the 42nd Annual Fly Racing International Motocross Final at Oak Hill Raceway to make sure you are a part of history!

Many past Champions have passed through the gates of Oak Hill Raceway, including Ryan Dungey, Eli Tomac, Justin Hill, Shane McElrath, Jeremy Martin, Adam Cianciarulo, Cooper Webb, Joey Savatgy, & Mitchell Oldenburg. Many of the stars you see on TV today. Will we be able to add your name to this incredible list of riders?

For more information visit www.oakhillmx.com.