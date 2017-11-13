Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

November 13, 2017 4:00am

Australian Supercross Championship

Rounds 4 and 5 - AUS-X Open - Sydney

SX1 Overall (Saturday)

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Dean Wilson
2nd Jason Anderson
3rd Dan Reardon
4th Kade Mosig
5th Dean Ferris
6th Nathan Crawford
7th Dylan Long
8th Justin Brayton
9th Jesse Dobson
10th Todd Waters

SX2 Overall (Saturday)

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Wilson Todd
2nd Chris Blose
3rd Jackson Richardson
4th Jay Wilson
5th Geran Stapleton
6th Dylan Wills
7th Bailey Malkiewicz
8th Jye Roberts
9th John Prutti
10th Cooper Pozniak
Jason Anderson claimed the SX1 overall on Sunday at the AUS-X Open.
Jason Anderson claimed the SX1 overall on Sunday at the AUS-X Open. AUS-X Open

SX1 Overall (Sunday)

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Jason Anderson
2nd Dean Wilson
3rd Justin Brayton
4th Dan Reardon
5th Nathan Crawford
6th Daniel Herrlein
7th Dylan Long
8th Robbie Marshall
9th RJ Hampshire
10th Kade Mosig

SX2 Overall (Sunday)

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Chris Blose
2nd Jackson Richardson
3rd Jay Wilson
4th Taylor Potter
5th Geran Stapleton
6th Dylan Wills
7th Cooper Pozniak
8th Jesse Madden
9th Bailey Malkiewicz
10th Nick Sutherland

Updated championship standings will be posted when made available.

ADAC Supercross

Stuttgart, Germany

SX1 Overall

STANDING RIDER
1st Cedric Soubeyras
2nd Thomas Ramette
3rd Fabien Izoird
4th Tyler Bowers
5th Florent Richier
6th Adrien Escoffier
7th Dominique Thury
8th Filip Neugebauer
9th Cole Martinez
10th Kyle Cunningham

SX2 Overall

STANDING RIDER
1st Dylan Walsh
2nd Julien Lebeau
3rd Thomas Do
4th Ilker Larranaga Olano
5th Adrien Malaval
6th Florian Hellrigl
7th Prol Xurxo
8th Nico Koch
9th Nicolas Barcelo
10th Dan Houzet

Other Championship Standings

EnduroCross

Super EnduroCross Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Cody Webb 132
2nd Trystan Hart 100
3rd Ty Tremaine 91
4th Colton Haaker 91
5th Kyle Redmond 87
6th Cory Graffunder 82
7th Noah Kepple 68
8th Max Gerston 67
9th Cooper Abbott 64
10th Joan Pau Segura Veraguer 62

2017 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
Ryan Dungey Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
Justin Hill Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
Zach Osborne Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
Eli Tomac Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX
Zach Osborne Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX
Antonio Cairoli FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP
Pauls Jonass FIM Motocross World Championship MX2
France Motocross of Nations Nations Overall
Max Anstie Motocross of Nations MXGP
Hunter Lawrence Motocross of Nations MX2
Jeffrey Herlings Motocross of Nations Open
Marvin Musquin Monster Energy Cup Cup Class
Seth Hammaker Monster Energy Cup Amateur All-Stars
Jett Reynolds Monster Energy Cup Supermini
Marvin Musquin Red Bull Straight Rhythm Open Class
Shane McElrath Red Bull Straight Rhythm Lites Class
Gared Steinke Red Bull Straight Rhythm Two-Stroke Class
Gavin Faith Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
Ryan Breece Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
Justin Cooper Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
Kailub Russell GNCC XC1
Joshua Toth GNCC XC2
Jason Thomas GNCC XC3
Tayla Jones GNCC WXC
Matt Goerke Canadian Motocross Nationals MX1
Shawn Maffenbeier Canadian Motocross Nationals MX2
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Dennis Ullrich ADAC MX Masters (Germany) MX Masters
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Dean Ferris Australian MX Nationals MX1
Egan Mastin Australian MX Nationals MX2
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Graeme Irwin British Motocross Championship MX1
Ben Watson British Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown FMF Indoor Winter Series 250 Pro
Marshal Weltin FMF Indoor Winter Series 450 Pro
Thomas Ramette​ Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK) Pro Class
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
Kirk Gibbs Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
Alfredo Gomez Ezberg Rodeo Bike