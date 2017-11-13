Thor Returning as Title Sponsor of Mini Os

Poway, CA – It’s holiday season, and that means the return of the THOR Winter Olympics at the famous Gatorback circuit in Alachua, Florida. THOR is going on its 20th year as title sponsor of this prestigious event.

Amateurs from around the world will compete at both supercross and motocross disciplines. As has been the tradition the Winter Olympics fall on the week of Thanksgiving, so be sure to stop by the THOR consumer display and partake in the festive Thanksgiving dinner, brought to you by your friends at THOR and Parts Unlimited. Everyone is invited.

THOR will also be on hand showcasing a sampling of our 2018 Race Apparel and Protection, as well as looking after our factory amateur team. Since 1968, THOR has been at the forefront of the MX apparel industry. THOR; The First, The Forever.