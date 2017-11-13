Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing Welcomes Knich As New Team Sponsor

Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing has a new sponsor for 2018. Knich, "a new action-sports apparel and equipment brand geared towards today’s active consumers who demand quality and performance in their daily lives" will join the team in 2018 and the team will officially be called Monster Energy/Knich/Yamaha Factory Racing.

Below is the PR from Yamaha.

Cypress, CA - Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., today announced that its Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing Supercross/Motocross team has signed a multi-year agreement with new sponsor Knich. The official team name is Monster Energy/Knich/Yamaha Factory Racing, and riders include returning member Cooper Webb (#2) and his new teammate Davi Millsaps (#18). Cooper and Davi will both compete aboard the all-new 2018 YZ450F.

Keith McCarty, Motorsports Racing Division Manager for Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., commented, “It is our pleasure to welcome Knich to our Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing team. Knich is an exciting, new brand whose message closely aligns with Yamaha’s own performance-oriented heritage. We are proud that Knich has partnered with us not only to help support our team, but also to promote their new venture.”

Knich is a new action-sports apparel and equipment brand geared towards today’s active consumers who demand quality and performance in their daily lives.

Brad McCorkle, Managing Partner of Knich said, “There is something special about the relationship that has developed between Yamaha and Knich. Coincidentally, every board member within Knich has grown up with some type of Yamaha product. From PW50s to guitars, Yamaha helped mold the childhoods of our managing partners. Yamaha is a company and a brand that doesn’t just manufacture champions, they create memorable experiences for everyone. For Knich to be a part of a team that has that type of reputation is an opportunity that we couldn’t pass up. We cannot wait to build a history and create memories in partnership with such an iconic brand.”

The Monster Energy/Knich/Yamaha Factory Racing team will make its debut on January 6 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California, for Round 1 of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

For more Yamaha racing news, results, photos, and videos, visit www.YamahaMotorsports.com/Racing.

Also, check out “YamahaMotorUSA” on your favorite social media site.