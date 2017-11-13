IB Corp Racing: $100,000 Sponsorship Package Up For Grabs

A new team rolled into the Monster Energy Supercross pits last year, IB Corp Racing, with the headliner of the act really being Ryan Hughes as team manager, along with a group of up-and-coming 250F riders hoping to make a mark. But Ryno told us this team would be an innovative one, hinting at the idea of an online reality show to decide who gets to ride on the team.

Looks like that idea has come to fruition for 2018, as the team will field a three-rider unit for 250SX West Region, featuring Justin Hoeft and Martin Castello, along with a third rider to be determined.

How will they determine the third rider on the team? Via video submission. The team will then select a few prospects and put them to the test under Hughes' watch, and record it all for the show. One rider will get picked to get a spot on the team in 2018.

Check out these details from the team press release: