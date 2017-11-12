Jason Anderson Wins Night Two of AUS-X Open

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson won the second night of the AUS-X Open in Sydney over teammate Dean Wilson.

Anderson passed early leader Dean Ferris on the second lap and never looked back, winning the second night by 7.245 seconds over night one winner, Wilson.

Wilson finished second ahead of Justin Brayton.

Chris Blose took the SX2 win over Jackson Richardson and Jay Wilson.

SX1 Overall

1. Jason Anderson

2. Dean Wilson

3. Justin Brayton

4. Dan Reardon

5. Nathan Crawford

6. Daniel Herrlein

7. Dylan Long

8. Robbie Marshall

9. RJ Hampshire

10. Kade Mosig

SX2 Overall

1. Chris Blose

2. Jackson Richardson

3. Jay Wilson

4. Taylor Potter

5. Geran Stapleton

6. Dylan Wills

7. Cooper Pozniak

8. Jesse Madden

9. Bailey Malkiewicz

10. Nick Sutherland