Dean Wilson Wins Night One at AUS-X Open

November 11, 2017 6:25am | by:
Dean Wilson Wins Night One at AUS-X Open

Dean Wilson finished just 1.7 seconds ahead of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna teammate Jason Anderson to take a thrilling night one victory at the AUS-X Open in Sydney, Australia. 

Nathan Crawford led early before being passed by Dan Reardon, who led for five laps before Wilson made the pass directly after the whoops and took a lead he would never relinquish. Anderson, who went down in the first turn, passed Reardon in the closing laps but wasn’t able to make a charge at Wilson. 

Current Australian Supercross points leader Justin Brayton also went down in the first turn and finished eighth.  

SX1 Overall

  1. Dean Wilson
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Dan Reardon
  4. Kade Mosig
  5. Dean Ferris
  6. Nathan Crawford
  7. Dylan Long
  8. Justin Brayton
  9. Jesse Dobson
  10. Todd Waters
  11. RJ Hampshire
  12. Joel Wightman