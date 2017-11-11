Dean Wilson Wins Night One at AUS-X Open
November 11, 2017 6:25am | by: Chase Stallo
Dean Wilson finished just 1.7 seconds ahead of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna teammate Jason Anderson to take a thrilling night one victory at the AUS-X Open in Sydney, Australia.
Nathan Crawford led early before being passed by Dan Reardon, who led for five laps before Wilson made the pass directly after the whoops and took a lead he would never relinquish. Anderson, who went down in the first turn, passed Reardon in the closing laps but wasn’t able to make a charge at Wilson.
Current Australian Supercross points leader Justin Brayton also went down in the first turn and finished eighth.
SX1 Overall
- Dean Wilson
- Jason Anderson
- Dan Reardon
- Kade Mosig
- Dean Ferris
- Nathan Crawford
- Dylan Long
- Justin Brayton
- Jesse Dobson
- Todd Waters
- RJ Hampshire
- Joel Wightman