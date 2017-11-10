Watch: Loretta Lynn's Highlight Show on NBCSN Saturday

The first-ever one-hour episode of the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship presented by Lucas Oil is set to air this Saturday, November 11, at 4:30 p.m. EST! You'll be able to see an in-depth look at Jazzmyn Canfield's program, the Masterpool family and the newly crowned Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon winner, Justin Cooper. Do you already have plans to be gone riding on Saturday? Then you can watch a re-air of Episode 1 on Wednesday, November 15, at 3:30 p.m. EST!

PREMIERE:

Saturday, November 11

LLMX Show Episode 1

Television: 4:30 pm EST; NBCSN

REPEAT AIRING:

Wednesday, November 15

LLMX Show Episode 1

Television: 3:30 pm EST; NBCSN

Episode 2 from the Amateur National will premiere next month on December 23, at 3:00 p.m. EST. Visit RacerTV.com for the 2017 Loretta Lynn Remastered series to hold you over this off-season. 10 new motos are released each Monday right HERE.