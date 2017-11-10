Watch GNCC on NBCSN This Weekend

GNCC Racing is on primetime cable television this Saturday, November 11, at 9 p.m. EST, featuring the premiere of the Unadilla GNCC bike highlight show! It's the perfect way to relive the memories from this season alongside your friends and family. If that's not enough racing action for you, then tune back in on Sunday, November 12, for the premiere of the Mountaineer Run bike highlight show set to play at 5:30 p.m. EST!

NBCSN will have even more racing entertainment this weekend as the first-ever one-hour episode of the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship is set to air this Saturday, November 11, at 4:30 p.m. EST! You'll be able to see an in-depth look at Jazzmyn Canfield's program, the Masterpool family and the newly crowned Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon winner, Justin Cooper. Do you already have plans to be gone riding on Saturday? Then you can watch a re-air of Episode 1 on Wednesday, November 15, at 3:30 p.m. EST!

UNADILLA PREMIERE:

Saturday, November 11

Bike Highlight Show

Television: 9:00 pm EST; NBCSN

MOUNTAINEER RUN PREMIERE:

Sunday, November 12

Bike Highlight Show

Television: 5:30 pm EST; NBCSN