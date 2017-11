The second round of the 2017 Racer X Amateur Film Festival presented by MotoSport, WASpcam, and Yamalube, has been finalized. Indiana's Damon Smith defeated Switzerland's Stephane Guido to capture the round two win. Smith will move on to the finals.

The third round of the semifinals will feature Canada's Bryan Allie taking on fellow Canadian Mitch Goheen.

Remember, you can vote up to once per day through next Thursday.

Watch and vote now!