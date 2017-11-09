The List: #TBT Win Ads

Win ads are almost as old as the concept of racing motorcycles together. For as long as companies have been in the racing business they have touted their various successes on the race tracks of the world. Since it's a Thursday, we decided to do a list of #TBT ads from back in the day, with the help of the Cycle News Archives (one of the best-kept secrets in publishing right now).
We chose a sampling of ads from the late sixties and early seventies, some with names of folks you may even recognize, like Gary Bailey, Barry Higgins, Joel Robert, John DeSoto, and even Even Knievel. They are snapshots of the way we were in the nascent days of both professional motocross and the American motorcycle industry.
