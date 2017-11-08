SCOTT Releases MX550 Helmet

Three years ago we sat down with our professional motocross racers and enduro riders and we tried to define what exactly the requirements were for the sports that they practice. The two main requirements they had for their helmets were ventilation and safety.

It is not every day that you get to envision and develop a new helmet. When we did, one thing was certain, we weren't going to compromise. Today we are extremely proud to launch the MX550 helmet, meeting the exact needs of our riders and setting new standards in ventilation and safety.

Get your Head in the Game for us means that you can wear our helmet and the helmet pretty much disappears on your head. You can focus 100% on racing, 100% on winning knowing that you are protected and that you have the best equipment in the world.

CLASS LEADING VENTILATION

At Scott we have extensive knowledge on aerodynamics. How air flows through a helmet is pretty much the same as air flows around the helmet. To achieve class leading ventilation, we spent countless hours testing, modifying and re-testing prototypes.

The MX550 was designed to provide maximum airflow thanks to its unique construction:

1. Huge air opening at the front

2.Massive ventilation channels throughout the helmet

3. Numerous strategically placed vents

We bench marked the MX550 ventilation in a wind tunnel scenario against key competitors. The MX550 significantly outperformed them reassuring us that we have the best ventilated motocross helmet on the market.