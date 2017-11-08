SCOTT Releases MX550 Helmet
Three years ago we sat down with our professional motocross racers and enduro riders and we tried to define what exactly the requirements were for the sports that they practice. The two main requirements they had for their helmets were ventilation and safety.
It is not every day that you get to envision and develop a new helmet. When we did, one thing was certain, we weren't going to compromise. Today we are extremely proud to launch the MX550 helmet, meeting the exact needs of our riders and setting new standards in ventilation and safety.
Get your Head in the Game for us means that you can wear our helmet and the helmet pretty much disappears on your head. You can focus 100% on racing, 100% on winning knowing that you are protected and that you have the best equipment in the world.
CLASS LEADING VENTILATION
At Scott we have extensive knowledge on aerodynamics. How air flows through a helmet is pretty much the same as air flows around the helmet. To achieve class leading ventilation, we spent countless hours testing, modifying and re-testing prototypes.
The MX550 was designed to provide maximum airflow thanks to its unique construction:
1. Huge air opening at the front
2.Massive ventilation channels throughout the helmet
3. Numerous strategically placed vents
We bench marked the MX550 ventilation in a wind tunnel scenario against key competitors. The MX550 significantly outperformed them reassuring us that we have the best ventilated motocross helmet on the market.
SAFETY AS PRIORITY
At SCOTT our mission is to protect your head. We see it as our key goal of who we are and the helmets that we produce.
Riders experience two types of impacts:
1. Radial impacts (impacts straight into the head)
2. Angular impacts (cause rotational violence t passed to the brain)
With the MX550 we wanted to address both types of impacts, that is why we use Conehead and MIPS technology.
Conehead Technology against radial impacts
Conehead technology is a unique construction with two different densities of EPS and a unique geometry between the two which increase the impact protection of the helmet.
MIPS Brain Protection System against angular impacts
MIPS works by putting in a slip layer between the head and the helmet. It offers superior safety performance in case of angled impacts by reducing the rotational violence transmitted to the brain.