Racer X Films: Garage Build: 2003 Honda CR250R

It’s not very often we get to build a brand-new Honda CR250R anymore, so we swung hard on this 2003 model that was still in the crate 14 years later!

Products Used:

Vertex Pistons

Pro Replica Piston Kit (Ring, Pin, Clips)

www.vertexpistons.com

MotoTassinari

V-Force Reed Cage

www.mototassinari.com

FMF Racing

Factory Fatty Exhaust, Shorty Silencer

www.fmfracing.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Full Clutch Setup with Outer Cover

www.hinsonracing.com

Applied Racing

Triple Clamp Set to Fit New Front Fender/Number Plate

www.appliedrace.com

Renthal

Fat Bars, Tacky Grips, Front and Rear Sprocket

www.renthal.com

Dunlop Tires

MX3S Front (80/100-21)

MX3S Rear (110/90-19)

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds

www.decalmx.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

Works Connection

Stand, Brake Caps, Rotating Mount for Front Brake, Clutch Perch, Rear Master Guard, Front Brake Lever, Chain Blocks

www.worksconnection.com

CV4

Radiator Hoses, High Temp Rad Cap

www.cv4.net

Cycra Racing

Full Plastic Kit 2017 Front-End Pieces

www.cycraracing.com

All Balls

Carb Rebuild Kit

www.allballsracing.com

Motion Pro

Grip Glue, Titan Throttle Tube

www.motionpro.com

Tusk Off-Road

Oversized Front Rotor, Rear Rotor, Complete Wheel Set, Brake Bolt Kit, Sprocket Bolt Kit

www.tuskoffroad.com

Factory Connection

Suspension Re-Valve and Setup

www.factoryconnection.com

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

www.scar-racing.com

Klotz

R-50 Two-Stroke Premix

www.klotzlube.com

VP Racing

C-12 Fuel mixed with pump 91

www.vpracingfuels.com