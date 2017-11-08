Musquin, Seely, Hahn on DMXS Radio

Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin continued his off-season winning streak with a dominating performance at the Red Bull Straight Rhythm after collecting a cool million at the Monster Energy Cup. We’re pretty sure he would have won the Rockstar Energy race if they had one. We have a ton to catch up on tonight with one of our favorite Frenchmen of all time.

Team Honda HRC is always trying to shave weight off of their equipment and Cole Seely was carrying around some extra hardware in his finger that had to go. He was forced to sit out the MEC after surgery but will be ready for battle when Anaheim rolls around. Cole is always a pleasure to have on the show and we look forward to hearing him talk and stuff.

One of our loyal listeners in England pointed out that it has been far too long since we’ve had Wil Hahn on the show. Sir John Edwards can no longer proclaim such madness. Wil is back with a vengeance tonight.

Tonight at 8-10pm EST