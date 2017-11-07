Ricky Carmichael To Continue Role as Brand Ambassador for Suzuki
Despite the closing of RCH Suzuki earlier this year, a team co-owned by Ricky Carmichael and Carey Hart, Carmichael will remain with Suzuki as brand ambassador, a role he’s held with the manufacturer since announcing his retirement after the 2007 season.
The multi-time AMA Supercross and Motocross champion will remain involved with the professional side of racing as part of his role. In a press release, Suzuki said Carmichael “will also interact with Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki Racing team management at Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) as well as the contracted racers directly.”
We interviewed JGR team manager Jeremy Albrecht for an upcoming feature in Racer X Illustrated and he said that "one of the next big steps for the team is integrating Ricky Carmichael's role into this." Also, new JGR team member Justin Bogle, formerly of RCH, trains at Carmichael's GOAT Farm in Florida.
Suzuki said a “significant” portion of Carmichael’s responsibilities will be to continue his role in product development and feedback.
“I won championships and wrapped up my racing career on a Suzuki, so obviously the brand is near to my heart,” said Carmichael. “With the increased emphasis and importance on Suzuki in the U.S., I am looking forward to doing what I can to help further develop its products and racing success.”
“We are fortunate to have Ricky as a resource to improve our products and represent the company in the United States,” said Kerry Graeber, Suzuki’s vice president of sales and marketing. “Ricky’s success and voice in the motocross world is unparalleled. Suzuki is the winningest bike in U.S. motocross over the past decade and RC is a huge part of that success. We are stoked to continue our fruitful relationship with Ricky into the foreseeable future.”
Below is the entire announcement from Suzuki:
Suzuki is redefining its motocross brand in the United States through a number of initiatives including grass roots support and a more clearly defined path for riders to advance from amateur to professional levels. Carmichael will continue to be an integral part of Suzuki’s efforts including the RM Army initiative – the umbrella under which Suzuki racing support resides. The Camp Carmichael program, an exclusive Suzuki offering, will continue with Carmichael providing personal coaching for riders who qualify on Suzuki RM and RM-Z race bikes. As a champion who rose to prominence through amateur racing, it’s fitting that Ricky will continue to provide guidance to Suzuki Amateur Elite Team riders.
In support of Suzuki’s all-new factory racing program in the U.S., Carmichael will also interact with Autotrader / Yoshimura / Suzuki Racing team management at Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) as well as the contracted racers directly. This adds to the solid start the JGR group has had since the team was announced in September.
A significant portion of Carmichael’s responsibility with Suzuki will be product development and feedback. With the recent announcement that Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) was suspending participation in the MXGP and All-Japan MX championships, a greater portion of the development and refinement of the company’s motocross models has shifted to Suzuki in the United States.
Carmichael’s team, RCH Racing which he founded with freestyle motocross legend Carey Hart, won the 2016 AMA Motocross Championship. Carmichael and Hart closed the team at the conclusion of the 2017 racing season.
In addition to his expanded role with Suzuki, Carmichael will continue to contribute to the motorcycle industry and sport though the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross, the Ricky Carmichael University, and other charitable endeavors. For additional information about Ricky and his activities, please visit http://www.rickycarmichael.com/
The 2018 AMA Supercross season begins on January 6, 2018 at Anaheim Stadium.