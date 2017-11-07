Ricky Carmichael To Continue Role as Brand Ambassador for Suzuki

Despite the closing of RCH Suzuki earlier this year, a team co-owned by Ricky Carmichael and Carey Hart, Carmichael will remain with Suzuki as brand ambassador, a role he’s held with the manufacturer since announcing his retirement after the 2007 season.

The multi-time AMA Supercross and Motocross champion will remain involved with the professional side of racing as part of his role. In a press release, Suzuki said Carmichael “will also interact with Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki Racing team management at Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) as well as the contracted racers directly.”

We interviewed JGR team manager Jeremy Albrecht for an upcoming feature in Racer X Illustrated and he said that "one of the next big steps for the team is integrating Ricky Carmichael's role into this." Also, new JGR team member Justin Bogle, formerly of RCH, trains at Carmichael's GOAT Farm in Florida.

Suzuki said a “significant” portion of Carmichael’s responsibilities will be to continue his role in product development and feedback.

“I won championships and wrapped up my racing career on a Suzuki, so obviously the brand is near to my heart,” said Carmichael. “With the increased emphasis and importance on Suzuki in the U.S., I am looking forward to doing what I can to help further develop its products and racing success.”

“We are fortunate to have Ricky as a resource to improve our products and represent the company in the United States,” said Kerry Graeber, Suzuki’s vice president of sales and marketing. “Ricky’s success and voice in the motocross world is unparalleled. Suzuki is the winningest bike in U.S. motocross over the past decade and RC is a huge part of that success. We are stoked to continue our fruitful relationship with Ricky into the foreseeable future.”

Below is the entire announcement from Suzuki: