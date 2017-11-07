"On the Pipe 7" Premiere Tonight

"On The Pipe 7 The Last Hit", the latest documentary film from Powerband Films, will premiere at 6:30 pm PST, on November 7 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA.

The evening will also feature performances from punk favorites Unwritten Law and The Fu#&S, the new band of Metal Mulisha founder Larry Linkogle, a freestyle motocross demo from Fitz Army (Jimmy Fitzpatrick, Vinnie Carbone and Colby Raha), raffle prizes and more.

Buy tickets for the all-ages event here.

Kids 6 & under are free with an accompanies adult ticket for GA only

VIP includes:

▪ (1) GA ticket

▪ Access to Balcony

▪ On The Pipe 7 DVD

▪ Autographed On The Pipe 7 poster

▪ Commemorative Premiere Laminate

Pre-order "On The Pipe 7" (Blue Ray/DVD) here.