"On the Pipe 7" Premiere Tonight
November 7, 2017 8:40am | by: Press Release
"On The Pipe 7 The Last Hit", the latest documentary film from Powerband Films, will premiere at 6:30 pm PST, on November 7 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA.
The evening will also feature performances from punk favorites Unwritten Law and The Fu#&S, the new band of Metal Mulisha founder Larry Linkogle, a freestyle motocross demo from Fitz Army (Jimmy Fitzpatrick, Vinnie Carbone and Colby Raha), raffle prizes and more.
Buy tickets for the all-ages event here.
Kids 6 & under are free with an accompanies adult ticket for GA only
VIP includes:
|(1) GA ticket
|Access to Balcony
|On The Pipe 7 DVD
|Autographed On The Pipe 7 poster
|Commemorative Premiere Laminate
Pre-order "On The Pipe 7" (Blue Ray/DVD) here.