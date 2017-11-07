Ironman GNCC Raises $11,351 For Breast Cancer Awareness

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - The 2017 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series, presented by Maxxis, an AMA National Championship, concluded, October 28 and 29, with the AMSOIL Ironman GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The event was deemed a "pink race" in honor of October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with several partners participating to raise money for the cause, resulting in a grand total of $11,351.

All proceeds raised were donated to the Montgomery County Free Clinic (MCFC), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing free mammogram examinations, wigs, transportation and support to those affected across the Crawfordsville and Montgomery County region. The local community is full of race enthusiasts that support Ironman Raceway, which has been a favorite stop for the GNCC National the past 23 years.

"The Montgomery County community is grateful for the support of GNCC Racing and its partners who contribute to the Montgomery County Free Clinic/Faith Alliance Fund. These funds will stay here in Montgomery County and assist local residents with needs related to fighting breast cancer. The GNCC Ironman does an incredible job of promoting the pink race and we are very appreciative of the support."

Yamaha Motor Corporation contributed to the Ironman GNCC fundraising efforts, donating $50 for each class win and $100 for each National Championship clinched on a Yamaha. Led by Walker Fowler and Cody Miller in the XC1 Pro divisions, a total of 26 titles were earned by Yamaha riders, in addition to the 29 class wins at the Ironman GNCC, resulting in a $4,050 donation.

"Yamaha is excited and proud to be a part of the fundraising efforts spearheaded by Racer Productions to support and benefit breast cancer awareness in the Crawfordsville area and surrounding communities," says Steve Nessl, Yamaha ATV/SxS Marketing Manager. "What better way to congratulate and celebrate Yamaha riders than to use their success as a means of supporting such a worthwhile cause. We look forward to being a part of the effort again in 2018!"

Zakowski Motorsports conducted their own fundraiser which included t-shirts, special pink gear and autographed Walker Fowler t-shirts. Their initial goal of $20,500 was narrowly missed with a final total of $19,563. Orders are still being conducted for the t-shirts and can be placed through sending the Zakowski Motorsports Facebook page a message, with the potential to surpass the fundraising goal before the deadline to place orders on November 15. The amount will be split between the MCFC, Pink Ribbon Riders and Spiering Cancer Foundation. Zakowski Motorsports is also seeking a fourth group to add to the donation list.

"We were short on achieving our goal this year but not on generosity," said Linda Zakowski. "People have kind hearts and want to make a difference. One by one, by making a $10 contribution for a hat or a shirt, generous donations from other parties selling shirts, or donating shirts, or just making a cash donation, we can make a difference! Three of our drivers at Countryside Auto Transport donate a minimum of .01 cent per mile that they drive all year long. We enjoy doing this fund raiser but we don't do it alone - Together we all raised $19,563.00! We are very grateful to GNCC to allow us to come back each year and set up to do this."

HBD Moto Grafx, the official graphic sponsor of GNCC, provided specialty graphics for both ATVs and bikes. Front number plates resulted in a $5 donation, while a full set of front and side backgrounds included a $10 donation. Background sales steamed a $200 donation. In addition, HBD Moto Grafx sold exclusive GNCC breast cancer awareness stickers for a minimum donation of $1 that raised over $500 dollars.

Directly after the 10 a.m. WXC podium Sunday morning, the custom pink backdrop, autographed by each podium finisher at the Ironman GNCC, was auctioned off to Indiana's own Jason Royer and raised $1000. The RPM/KTM fundraiser winners were also picked for the limited edition 100-year anniversary team replica toy KTM bikes. Raffle tickets were purchased at the RPM/KTM pit on vendor row and placed in the corresponding bucket per each rider's bike. Mike Hall took home the Chris Bach bike, while Jess Checca won Mike Witkowski's. Travis Grooms was the lucky recipient of Rachel Gutish's bike and Richard Bertine won Jesse Ansley's.

"I would like to thank everyone who participated in the breast cancer fundraiser, and a special thanks to Ronnie Hames and his crew at HBD Moto Grafx for taking time to create the perfect replica graphics," said team spokesperson, Ellen Fleming. "Also thank you to Tom Fleming for meticulously painting and assembling the bikes."

For the first time ever, the NBC Sports Network highlight show will feature the WXC ATV class where Traci Pickens took home her 10th career WXC National Championship over Angel Knox. The show will air Sunday, December 10, at 5 p.m., with a repeat on Wednesday, December 10 at 4:30 p.m.

With all 13 rounds of the 2017 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country Series in the history books, the series moves to Morgantown, West Virginia on December 1 and 2 for the season ending award banquets.

For more information on GNCC Racing, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Also follow the official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts for exclusive content and to catch the latest news.