Wake-Up Call

November 6, 2017 7:50am

EnduroCross

Round 6 - Boise, ID

Super EnduroCross

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Cody Webb KTM
2nd Cory Graffunder Husqvarna
3rd Ty Tremaine KTM
4th Trystan Hart Husqvarna
5th Max Gerston Beta
6th Geoff Aaron GasGas
7th Cooper Abbott Yamaha
8th Mason Ottersberg Yamaha
9th Kyle Redmond Husqvarna
10th Ty Cullins Beta

Super EnduroCross Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Cody Webb 132
2nd Trystan Hart 100
3rd Ty Tremaine 91
4th Colton Haaker 91
5th Kyle Redmond 87
6th Cory Graffunder 82
7th Noah Kepple 68
8th Max Gerston 67
9th Cooper Abbott 64
10th Joan Pau Segura Veraguer 62

Dutch Supercross

Zuidbroek - Netherlands

SX1 Overall (Friday)

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Tyler Bowers
2nd Florent Richier
3rd Cole Martinez
4th Harri Kullas
5th Ben LaMay
6th Dominque Thury
7th Jace Owen
8th Boris Mallard
9th Flip Neugebauer
10th Jens Getteman

SX2 Overall (Friday)

STANDING RIDER
1st Justin Starling
2nd Jullien Lebeau
3rd Gared Steinke
4th Adrien Malaval
5th Iker Larranaga
6th Kade Tinkler Walker
7th Nico Koch
8th Theo Roptin
9th Ryan Breece
10th Bram Van Den Hoek

SX1 Overall (Saturday)

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Tyler Bowers
2nd Harri Kullas
3rd Jace Owen
4th Cole Martinez
5th Dominque Thury
6th Flip Neugebauer
7th Boris Mallard
8th Ben LaMay
9th Florent Richier
10th Matt Bayliss

SX2 Overall (Saturday)

STANDING RIDER
1st Justin Starling
2nd Gared Steinke
3rd Dylan Walsh
4th Nico Barcelo
5th Jullien Lebeau
6th Theo Roptin
7th Iker Larranaga
8th Bram Van Den Hoek
9th Paul Haberland
10th Nico Koch

Australian Supercross Championship

SX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Justin Brayton 75
2nd Dean Ferris 62
3rd Dylan Long 54
4th Dan Reardon 52
5th Todd Waters 50
6th Kade Mosig 43
7th Nathan Crawford 43
8th Luke Clout 40
9th Nick Schmidt 33
10th Daniel Herrlein 32

SX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Gavin Faith 63
2nd Wilson Todd 61
3rd Jackson Richardson 59
4th Dylan Wills 52
5th Jay Wilson 47
6th Mitchell Evans 38
7th Connor Tierney 35
8th Geran Stapleton 33
9th Taylor Potter 30
10th Aaron Tanti 29

2017 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
Ryan Dungey Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
Justin Hill Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
Zach Osborne Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
Eli Tomac Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX
Zach Osborne Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX
Antonio Cairoli FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP
Pauls Jonass FIM Motocross World Championship MX2
France Motocross of Nations Nations Overall
Max Anstie Motocross of Nations MXGP
Hunter Lawrence Motocross of Nations MX2
Jeffrey Herlings Motocross of Nations Open
Marvin Musquin Monster Energy Cup Cup Class
Seth Hammaker Monster Energy Cup Amateur All-Stars
Jett Reynolds Monster Energy Cup Supermini
Marvin Musquin Red Bull Straight Rhythm Open Class
Shane McElrath Red Bull Straight Rhythm Lites Class
Gared Steinke Red Bull Straight Rhythm Two-Stroke Class
Gavin Faith Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
Ryan Breece Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
Justin Cooper Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
Kailub Russell GNCC XC1
Joshua Toth GNCC XC2
Jason Thomas GNCC XC3
Tayla Jones GNCC WXC
Matt Goerke Canadian Motocross Nationals MX1
Shawn Maffenbeier Canadian Motocross Nationals MX2
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Dennis Ullrich ADAC MX Masters (Germany) MX Masters
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Dean Ferris Australian MX Nationals MX1
Egan Mastin Australian MX Nationals MX2
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Graeme Irwin British Motocross Championship MX1
Ben Watson British Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown FMF Indoor Winter Series 250 Pro
Marshal Weltin FMF Indoor Winter Series 450 Pro
Thomas Ramette​ Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK) Pro Class
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
Kirk Gibbs Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
Alfredo Gomez Ezberg Rodeo Bike