Wake-Up Call

EnduroCross
Round 6 - Boise, ID
Super EnduroCross
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Cody Webb
|KTM
|2nd
|Cory Graffunder
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Ty Tremaine
|KTM
|4th
|Trystan Hart
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Max Gerston
|Beta
|6th
|Geoff Aaron
|GasGas
|7th
|Cooper Abbott
|Yamaha
|8th
|Mason Ottersberg
|Yamaha
|9th
|Kyle Redmond
|Husqvarna
|10th
|Ty Cullins
|Beta
Super EnduroCross Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Cody Webb
|132
|2nd
|Trystan Hart
|100
|3rd
|Ty Tremaine
|91
|4th
|Colton Haaker
|91
|5th
|Kyle Redmond
|87
|6th
|Cory Graffunder
|82
|7th
|Noah Kepple
|68
|8th
|Max Gerston
|67
|9th
|Cooper Abbott
|64
|10th
|Joan Pau Segura Veraguer
|62
Dutch Supercross
Zuidbroek - Netherlands
SX1 Overall (Friday)
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Tyler Bowers
|2nd
|Florent Richier
|3rd
|Cole Martinez
|4th
|Harri Kullas
|5th
|Ben LaMay
|6th
|Dominque Thury
|7th
|Jace Owen
|8th
|Boris Mallard
|9th
|Flip Neugebauer
|10th
|Jens Getteman
SX2 Overall (Friday)
|STANDING
|RIDER
|1st
|Justin Starling
|2nd
|Jullien Lebeau
|3rd
|Gared Steinke
|4th
|Adrien Malaval
|5th
|Iker Larranaga
|6th
|Kade Tinkler Walker
|7th
|Nico Koch
|8th
|Theo Roptin
|9th
|Ryan Breece
|10th
|Bram Van Den Hoek
SX1 Overall (Saturday)
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Tyler Bowers
|2nd
|Harri Kullas
|3rd
|Jace Owen
|4th
|Cole Martinez
|5th
|Dominque Thury
|6th
|Flip Neugebauer
|7th
|Boris Mallard
|8th
|Ben LaMay
|9th
|Florent Richier
|10th
|Matt Bayliss
SX2 Overall (Saturday)
|STANDING
|RIDER
|1st
|Justin Starling
|2nd
|Gared Steinke
|3rd
|Dylan Walsh
|4th
|Nico Barcelo
|5th
|Jullien Lebeau
|6th
|Theo Roptin
|7th
|Iker Larranaga
|8th
|Bram Van Den Hoek
|9th
|Paul Haberland
|10th
|Nico Koch
Australian Supercross Championship
SX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Justin Brayton
|75
|2nd
|Dean Ferris
|62
|3rd
|Dylan Long
|54
|4th
|Dan Reardon
|52
|5th
|Todd Waters
|50
|6th
|Kade Mosig
|43
|7th
|Nathan Crawford
|43
|8th
|Luke Clout
|40
|9th
|Nick Schmidt
|33
|10th
|Daniel Herrlein
|32
SX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Gavin Faith
|63
|2nd
|Wilson Todd
|61
|3rd
|Jackson Richardson
|59
|4th
|Dylan Wills
|52
|5th
|Jay Wilson
|47
|6th
|Mitchell Evans
|38
|7th
|Connor Tierney
|35
|8th
|Geran Stapleton
|33
|9th
|Taylor Potter
|30
|10th
|Aaron Tanti
|29
2017 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Ryan Dungey
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Hill
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|Zach Osborne
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|Antonio Cairoli
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Pauls Jonass
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|France
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|Max Anstie
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Hunter Lawrence
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|Marvin Musquin
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|Seth Hammaker
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|Jett Reynolds
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|Marvin Musquin
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Open Class
|Shane McElrath
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Lites Class
|Gared Steinke
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Two-Stroke Class
|Gavin Faith
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Justin Cooper
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|Kailub Russell
|GNCC
|XC1
|Joshua Toth
|GNCC
|XC2
|Jason Thomas
|GNCC
|XC3
|Tayla Jones
|GNCC
|WXC
|Matt Goerke
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX1
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX2
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Dennis Ullrich
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Dean Ferris
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Egan Mastin
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Graeme Irwin
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Ben Watson
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|250 Pro
|Marshal Weltin
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|450 Pro
|Thomas Ramette
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Pro Class
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|Alfredo Gomez
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike