Renzland, Pennington, Norfolk, Berluti on Pulpmx Show

The Pulpmx Show presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing comes in tonight with host Steve Matthes welcoming in former factory mechanic and sometime co-host Tony Berluti and SX and MX title winning mechanic Skip Norfolk to the show tonight to talk about their careers and what’s going on in the sport now.

Skip Norfolk worked with Jeremy McGrath for years becoming the most successful rider/mechanic combo in the sport. Norfolk’s now the race director for the Trader’s Yamaha squad and will be in to tell us about that and more tonight.

Luke Renzland is going into his second year on the Trader’s squad and looking to improve on his results both indoors and out. We’ll have Luke on to talk about working with Skip, his 2017 season and outlook on next year.

Jayce Pennington joined the Traders squad late last year and put in some results to collect nine national points. We’ll have the rookie on to talk about his adaptation to the team, his off-season plan and more.

We’ll also have Jason Thomas from Fly Racing on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit and make us laugh.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guy Travis will do his best to get it answered on the BTOSports.com Tweet at Travis segment.

We’ll also answer the N-Fab Question of the Day as well as read off some Race Tech emails. Our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. The Gear Alloy Cold Call is always fun also right?

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 6PM PST/9PM EST and we’ll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching Pulpmx Show and listen live on the Pulpmx App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the Pulpmx App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

