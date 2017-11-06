Online Poll

The AUS-X Open will take place this Saturday and Sunday in Sydney and is headlined by a strong U.S.-based contingent that includes Jason Anderson, Dean Wilson, RJ Hampshire, and current Australian Supercross SX1 points leader Justin Brayton (Chad Reed, who won last year, is out with injury).

The Australian race is quickly becoming one of the more popular off-season races, and also serves as rounds four and five of the Australian Supercross Championship.

Which rider do you have winning this weekend?