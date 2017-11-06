Max Nagl Signs with TM Factory Racing

Italian manufacturer TM is returning to the MXGP Class in the FIM Motocross World Championship and have agreed to a deal with Max Nagl for 2018. TM last competed in the class in 2015 with Italian rider Davide Guarneri.

Nagl joins the team after spending the last three years with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. The German finished eighth in MXGP point standings in 2017, with one moto win coming in France. He was not re-signed by Husqvarna, who will head into next year with Gautier Paulin and Max Anstie.

“I’m very happy to be part of TM Racing Factory team,” said Nagl in a team statement. “I feel so inspired! TM Racing Factory team is a different reality; the team is smaller compared to others and this fits with me. I can’t wait to start developing the new MX 450FI machinery, as well as working side by side with such a highly motivated team.”

Marco Ricciardi (team manager) added: “Engaging Max in our team is a great honor. I have a great opinion of Max, talking from a technical point of view and especially for his professionalism and honesty demonstrated for so many years in the paddock. This is the reason why I think he is the right rider for our come back to the top class. To tell you the truth, I’m very proud of being part of this evolution and important project for TM Racing. The World Championship enjoys great health; however, some manufacturers even bigger than ours decided to shut down their teams in MX2 while one definitely retired from racing. On the other hand, TM Racing decided to work its way up and go back to MXGP! Now we have to work hard to provide Max with the best bike ever so that he could stay at the top of the standings."