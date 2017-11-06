Cody Webb Wins Fifth Straight in Boise

BOISE, ID – Cody Webb dominated the Boise EnduroCross to take his fifth straight win. The FMF KTM Factory Racing rider had a nearly flawless event, setting the fastest hot lap time, winning the qualifier and taking the main event. SRT Offroad backed Cory Graffunder was Webb’s closest rival on the night and won the bracket race and finished second in the main. Ty Tremaine finished third for the second consecutive race despite a bad start.

Webb got the night started off strong with a win in the Super EnduroCross gate pick qualifier. Graffunder served notice that he was ready for a good result by finishing second and Cooper Abbott put in a strong result for third. In addition to determining the main event gate picks, this race sets the match ups for the bracket races.

The top 12 riders face off in the single lap brackets races and this, again, provided a lot of excitement. Webb and Graffunder each won two rounds to face off in the final. Graffunder managed to beat Webb to the first turn and put in a flawless lap to take the win, despite heavy pressure all the way to the finish, and earn a bonus point in the championship.

To start the main event, Webb fought hard to take the lead exiting the first turn and was closely followed by Graffunder, Geoff Aaron, Cooper Abbott and Kyle Redmond. Webb rode a flawless main event despite an extremely difficult wood pit and No Joke Lane. He steadily pulled away from Graffunder to take his fifth straight main event win.

Graffunder had an equally solid race to maintain second for all but one lap when he took the No Joke Lane but he was quickly back into second. He could not match Webb’s pace, but it was a great result considering he missed round two with a badly broken thumb less than six weeks ago.

The fight for third was exciting as Aaron and Abbott battled for the position in the early laps until Abbott had problems. Then Aaron crashed in the No Joke Lane on lap eight and Tremaine made a bold pass as he was already committed to the lane on the same lap. Trystan Hart passed both riders but then relinquished the position back to Tremaine when he took the No Joke Lane on lap ten. This gave Tremaine the final podium spot despite completing lap one in thirteenth. Hart, currently second in the points, held on for fourth.

Beta’s Max Gerston had a pretty quiet night but came out with a fifth-place finish on the tough Boise track. Aaron recovered for sixth position. Abbott finished seventh and fellow Yamaha rider Mason Ottersberg finished eighth. Redmond finished in ninth after a pretty tough night that included a big crash in the qualifying race. Ty Cullins rounded out the top ten on his Beta.

Joan Pau Segura, Eric Rhoten, Noah Kepple, Wally Palmer and Quinn Wentzel finished 11th to 15th respectively.

Cody Webb – 1st Place:

“This was definitely the toughest track we’ve had this year. Boise always has a ridiculous wood pit and I fell down there five or six times in practice. I fell more in those first two practice sessions than I have all year. I really struggled early today and didn’t let the track come to me. In the Qualifier I rode great. Graffunder got me in the Bracket Race but it was a great race and good show for the fans. In the main, I got the holeshot and felt awesome. I had two little bobbles and a couple issues with the lappers in the wood pit where I was forced to just take my time. It was probably the loosest I rode all year and it feels great to get the win.”

Cory Graffunder – 2nd Place:

“Tonight was probably the most incident free, smoothest and cleanest race I’ve ever had. I attribute it to my good riding early in the day that set me up with a good gate pick that put me ahead of a lot of carnage and let me just click off laps. I did two laps and had a big enough gap to do the No Joke Lane, got that out of the way when I was nice and fresh and made it through there without incident. Then, I kept clicking off laps. I don’t want to say it was the easiest race because the track was difficult but, as far as adversity and making mistakes, it definitely was the easiest I’ve had. It was clean, start to finish.”

Ty Tremaine – 3rd Place:

“It was not an easy one tonight. I’ve been working hard all year and the beginning of the season has kind of sucked, to be honest. I haven’t felt like I’m riding where I’m supposed to. I was fastest in the second practice so I knew I had the speed. Cody and Colton have always been so far out front and my goal is, if I don’t beat them, I want to be really close. Tonight, that was my goal again but, right off the bat, nothing went right. People were crashing right in front of me and it was a nightmare. Coming around the first lap I was in dead last place. So, I just started charging forward and made passes. I found myself in fourth behind Trysan Hart and then I took the No Joke lane behind Geoff Aaron because I knew he’d make it and then he ended up crashing! I don’t know how I made it through but I passed Geoff and got out of there, and then Hart took the No Joke lane and I made it into third. I just stayed there, thankfully. It was the hardest race I’ve ever done.”

Webb now holds an insurmountable 32-point lead over Hart in the championship heading into the final round in Ontario. Tremaine has taken over third, nine points back from Hart. These two will battle for the Junior EnduroCross championship for riders twenty-one and under.

Tarah Gieger took her first ever Women’s EnduroCross main event win coming out on top of a great three-way battle with Shelby Turner and Kacy Martinez. It was a popular win for the former Women’s Motocross champion that has been trying to get an EnduroCross win for years.

Destry Abbott kept his undefeated streak alive in the Vet class on his Purvines DA8 Yamaha. Canada’s Stephen Foord put up a good fight and ultimately finished second. David Stirm took another podium on his Husqvarna.

David Kamo, a former top desert racer and Idaho resident, took the Open Amateur main event win. Canada’s Kevin Dupuis put up a great fight and crashed in the final turn attempting to make a pass for the lead but held on for second. Shelby Turner, the 2016 Women’s EnduroCross champion, took the final podium spot, the first ever woman to earn a podium in the Amateur class.

In the Amateur B class, James Flynn took the win on his Husqvarna. Justin Rokosh finished second on a Yamaha and Austin Serpa rounded out the podium on his KTM.

Stephen Foord took the TrialsCross main event win. Anthony Johnson and Kaden Jenkins took second and third respectively.

The final round of the 2017 EnduroCross series will take place inside the Citizens Business Bank Arena and Saturday, November 18.

Super EnduroCross

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE 1st Cody Webb KTM 2nd Cory Graffunder Husqvarna 3rd Ty Tremaine KTM 4th Trystan Hart Husqvarna 5th Max Gerston Beta 6th Geoff Aaron GasGas 7th Cooper Abbott Yamaha 8th Mason Ottersberg Yamaha 9th Kyle Redmond Husqvarna 10th Ty Cullins Beta

Super EnduroCross Championship Standings