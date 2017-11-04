OnSite: 6D Helmets

6D Helmets and Dynamic Research were recently awarded $500,000 for winning the grand prize in the Prestigious Head Health Challenge III. The Head Health Challenge has been put on by The NFL, GE, Under Armour, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology in an effort to further research and development of helmet technology to reduce traumatic brain injuries. This is huge for a helmet company that has only been in the helmet marketplace since 2013.

The Head Health Challenge III focused on materials used, and 6D’s proprietary Omni-Directional Suspension™ (ODS) technology used in their helmets allows the helmet to rotate around the skull to reduce rotational brain injuries.

“The Challenge allowed us to exercise material testing and analysis that further unlocked the potential of our ODS technology,” said Robert Reisinger, director of engineering and co-founder of 6D Helmets. “Over the course of the challenge, we gained a greater understanding of its capabilities by individually tuning for both linear and rotational forces to reduce brain injuring accelerations. Some of these new features are already supported in our latest product offerings.”

