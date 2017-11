AUS-X Open Entry List Released

Promoters for the AUS-X Open have released the SX1 (450) entry list for the event set for November 11-12 in Sydney.

A number of American riders have been confirmed for the event, including Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson. As previously reported, Josh Grant (testing) and Chad Reed (injury) will both miss the event. RJ Hampshire has been hired to take Grant's place in the lineup.

Anderson, along with Dean Wilson and Hampshire, will join current Australian SX1 points leader Justin Brayton at the event. Dean Ferris, Dan Reardon, Nick Schmidt, and more are also scheduled to race.

Check out the full pre-entry list below.

1 – Jason Anderson (Factory Husqvarna)

2 – Justin Brayton (Factory Honda)

3 – Dean Wilson (Factory Husqvarna)

4 – Dean Ferris (Factory Yamaha)

5 – Daniel Reardon (Factory Kawasaki)

6 – Kade Mosig (Satellite Yamaha)

7 – Dylan Long (Factory Yamaha)

8 – Todd Waters (Factory Honda)

9 – Luke Clout (Factory Honda)

10 – Nathan Crawford (Factory Kawasaki)

11 – RJ Hampshire (Factory Honda)

12 – Nick Schmidt (Factory Suzuki)

13 – Daniel Herrlein (Privateer Suzuki)

14 – Joel Wightman (Privateer Honda)

15 – Jesse Dobson (Factory Honda)

16 – Robbie Marshall (Privateer Honda)

17 – Luke Wilson (Factory Suzuki)

18 – Geran Stapleton (Privateer Honda)

19 – Boyd Hocking (Privateer Yamaha)

20 – Nicholas Bressan (Privateer)

21 – Jono Krusic (Privateer Yamaha)

22 – Tim Macarthur (Privateer)

23 – Joshua Bell (Privateer)