Racer X Film Festival Round 1 Winner Announced

The first round of the 2017 Racer X Amateur Film Festival presented by MotoSport, WASpcam, and Yamalube, has been finalized. California's Griffin Denbesten narrowly defeated Israel's Lauz Deen to capture the round one win. Denbesten won by less than 100 votes to advance to the finals.

Voting Percentage

Griffin Denbesten - 52.6%

Lauz Deen - 47.4%

Congratulations to both contestants for making the semifinals against a stacked field of entries, and best of luck to Griffin Denbesten in the finals. You can watch Griffin's video HERE and Lauz's HERE.

The second round of the semifinals will feature Switzerland's Stephane Guido taking on Indiana's Damon Smith. Voting opens tomorrow.