Nitro Circus Announces Signature Bikes by Hyper

LOS ANGELES, CA – With the holiday season fast approaching, the highly anticipated Hyper Bicycles’ signature Nitro Circus bikes are now ready, and exclusively at Walmart, starting Monday, November 6 and online now at Walmart.com. Inspired by the headline-grabbing feats of global icon Travis Pastrana and the epic world’s firsts of champion BMX riders Ryan “R-Willy” Williams and James Foster, these bikes offer premium features usually only seen in pro-grade equipment, yet cost hundreds of dollars less. This makes them the perfect gift for young Nitro Circus fans and a great way for them to get out, get active and bring the action home.

“It’s really important to me that Nitro Circus is family-friendly and that kids can be part of the fun. We’re always looking to grow action sports and making it accessible for the next generation is such a big part of that,” said Nitro Circus ringleader, Travis Pastrana. “These bikes are awesome and having them affordable for families is even better. Also, growing up I was always a huge fan of the Hyper brand and I’m very glad to call owner Clay Goldsmid a friend. Hyper has been such a big part of the progression of Nitro Circus and now R-Willy and James Foster are taking BMX to the next level on their Hyper bikes, so it’s a great fit!”

“We are big fans of Nitro Circus at Hyper and we are proud to support athletes like R-Willy and James Foster”, says Hyper CEO Clay Goldsmid, “Travis and the Nitro Crew have earned a huge following of dedicated fans, and we are happy to be able to offer those fans high-value and high-performance bikes at Walmart and Walmart.com.”

First up is the 20-inch Hyper Nitro Circus BMX Bike. Featuring alloy platform BMX pedals to reduce weight and improve durability as well as micro-drive front and rear sprockets for a smooth ride, this versatile bike is great for young riders of all experience levels. A stem rotor is featured up front for 360-degree handlebar rotation. The bike’s sturdy build also makes it perfect for beginning BMX’ers and more experienced cyclists alike, while its multi-surface tires can tackle all types of terrain with enhanced grip and control. The bikes are available in two distinct color-ways, stealthy matte black color or a bold nice red finish, so you’re sure to ride in style. The 20-inch Hyper Nitro Circus BMX Bike is available for $99.00.