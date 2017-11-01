Early Registration Now Open for Inaugural RV Cup

The time has now arrived for early registration opening for the Inaugural Ryan Villopoto Amateur Motocross Cup on News Year's weekend at Pala Raceway. With an all-new set of classes, timed practice and the ultimate moto-vacation for those who attend Round 1 of the AMA Supercross Series, southern California will be the place to be to bring in 2018 with your family.

Secure your spot on the gate by going to www.RVMXCup.com. Registration will remain open through December 18th 12:00am PST or until each class fills up. Since classes are capped entries, it may be best to plan your trip to Pala Raceway as early as possible.

All classes will accept the first 42 entries. Once a class reaches 42 entries, that particular class will no longer accept registrations. The exceptions are in the Challenge and Pro Sport classes. The Challenge classes will accept up to 60 entries while the Pro Sport classes are unlimited entries since the event is for AMA Pro Am points.

Look for more information coming at www.RVMXCup.com.