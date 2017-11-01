Bench Racing Ammo: All-Time Motocross Wins List

These days it seems as though there's not much time to reflect on a season after it comes to a close, especially this year with the MXGP of USA, Motocross of Nations, Monster Energy Cup, and Red Bull Straight Rhythm all taking place following the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross finale at Ironman Raceway.
But with the one-off races now in the rear view, it's time for a look at the updated all time motocross wins list.
On the 450 side Justin Bogle, Jeffrey Herlings, Blake Baggett, and Marvin Musquin all added their names to the list, while Jeremy Martin climbed from 12th to ninth with 13 career 250 wins. What other interesting stats pop out at you? What will this list look like at the close of the 2018 season? Use the comments section below to share your thoughts on this year's numbers.
450 Class
|Rank
|Rider
|No. of Wins (Includes 2017)
|1
|Ricky Carmichael
|76
|2
|Ryan Dungey
|39
|3
|Bob Hannah
|27
|4
|Ricky Johnson
|22
|5
|James Stewart
|20
|6
|Kent Howerton
|18
|7
|Jeff Emig
|16
|8
|Ken Roczen
|15
|8
|Jeremy McGrath
|15
|10
|Jeff Ward
|13
|11
|Ryan Villopoto
|12
|11
|Mike Kiedrowski
|12
|11
|Jeff Stanton
|12
|14
|Mike LaRocco
|11
|14
|Gary Jones
|11
|16
|Chad Reed
|10
|16
|Kevin Windham
|10
|18
|Eli Tomac
|9
|Was tied for 25th with five wins
|19
|Doug Henry
|7
|19
|Pierre Karsmakers
|7
|19
|Jimmy Weinert
|7
|22
|John Dowd
|6
|22
|Damon Bradshaw
|6
|22
|Ron Lechien
|6
|22
|Marty Tripes
|6
|26
|Greg Albertyn
|5
|26
|Jimmy Ellis
|5
|26
|Tony Distefano
|5
|29
|Marvin Musquin
|4
|30
|Grant Langston
|3
|30
|David Vuillemin
|3
|30
|Sebastien Tortelli
|3
|30
|Ezra Lusk
|3
|30
|David Bailey
|3
|30
|Donnie Hansen
|3
|36
|Justin Barcia
|2
|36
|Mike Alessi
|2
|36
|Tim Ferry
|2
|36
|Jean-Michel Bayle
|2
|36
|Johnny O'Mara
|2
|36
|Broc Glover
|2
|36
|Marty Smith
|2
|36
|Gary Bailey
|2
|36
|Gunnar Lindstrom
|2
|36
|Sonny DeFeo
|2
|36
|Blake Baggett
|2
|47
|Trey Canard
|1
|47
|Brett Metcalfe
|1
|47
|Tommy Hahn
|1
|47
|Matt Goerke
|1
|47
|Josh Grant
|1
|47
|Ivan Tedesco
|1
|47
|Jimmy Button
|1
|47
|Mickael Pichon
|1
|47
|Jeff Matiasevich
|1
|47
|Alan King
|1
|47
|Billy Liles
|1
|47
|Kenny Keylon
|1
|47
|Steve Wise
|1
|47
|Ken Zahrt
|1
|47
|Bill Grossi
|1
|47
|Rich Thorwaldson
|1
|47
|Tim Hart
|1
|47
|John DeSoto
|1
|47
|Bob Grossi
|1
|47
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1
|47
|Justin Bogle
|1
250 Class
|Rank
|Rider
|No. of Wins (Includes 2017)
|1
|James Stewart
|28
|2
|Ricky Carmichael
|26
|3
|Mark Barnett
|25
|4
|Steve Lamson
|20
|5
|Ryan Villopoto
|19
|6
|Guy Cooper
|16
|7
|Blake Baggett
|14
|7
|Broc Glover
|14
|9
|Jeremy Martin
|13
|Was tied for 12th with 11 wins
|9
|Jeff Emig
|13
|9
|George Holland
|13
|12
|Eli Tomac
|12
|13
|Jeff Ward
|11
|14
|Mike Kiedrowski
|10
|14
|Ron Lechien
|10
|16
|Grant Langston
|9
|17
|Marvin Musquin
|8
|17
|Mike Brown
|8
|17
|Micky Dymond
|8
|17
|Bob Hannah
|8
|17
|Marty Smith
|8
|22
|Joey Savatgy
|7
|Was tied for 38th with four wins
|22
|Cooper Webb
|7
|22
|Christophe Pourcel
|7
|22
|Ryan Dungey
|7
|22
|Travis Pastrana
|7
|22
|Kevin Windham
|7
|22
|Doug Henry
|7
|22
|Erik Kehoe
|7
|22
|Johnny O'Mara
|7
|31
|Zach Osborne
|6
|Was tied for 60th with one win
|31
|Tyla Rattray
|6
|31
|Mike LaRocco
|6
|31
|Ben Townley
|6
|35
|Dean Wilson
|5
|35
|Trey Canard
|5
|35
|Broc Hepler
|5
|35
|Ryan Hughes
|5
|35
|Robbie Reynard
|5
|40
|Larry Ward
|4
|40
|Stephane Roncada
|4
|40
|Damon Bradshaw
|4
|43
|Jake Weimer
|3
|43
|Andrew Short
|3
|43
|Mike Alessi
|3
|43
|Damon Huffman
|3
|43
|Jean-Michel Bayle
|3
|43
|Donny Schmit
|3
|43
|Danny LaPorte
|3
|43
|Justin Barcia
|3
|51
|Aaron Plessinger
|2
|Was tied for 60th with one win
|51
|Alex Martin
|2
|51
|Ken Roczen
|2
|51
|Ivan Tedeso
|2
|51
|Brock Sellards
|2
|51
|John Dowd
|2
|51
|Jeremy McGrath
|2
|51
|Eddie Warren
|2
|51
|Keith Bowen
|2
|51
|Brian Myerscough
|2
|51
|Tim Hart
|2
|62
|Adam Cianciarulo
|1
|62
|Austin Forkner
|1
|62
|Austin Stroupe
|1
|62
|Josh Grant
|1
|62
|Craig Anderson
|1
|62
|Danny Smith
|1
|62
|Chad Reed
|1
|62
|Kelly Smith
|1
|62
|Nick Wey
|1
|62
|Tallon Vohland
|1
|62
|Scott Sheak
|1
|62
|Tim Ferry
|1
|62
|James Dobb
|1
|62
|Brian Swink
|1
|62
|Jeff Matiasevich
|1
|62
|A.J. Whiting
|1
|62
|Gaylon Mosier
|1
|62
|Warren Reid
|1
|62
|Steve Wise
|1
|62
|Jimmy Ellis
|1
500 Class
The 500cc class no longer competes at the Nationals (the series last competed in 1993, with the final title won by Mike LaRocco) but just for fun, we'll list the all-time winners in that division here. This list is frozen in time.
|Rank
|Rider
|No of Wins
|1
|Broc Glover
|19
|2
|Pierre Karsmakers
|16
|2
|Brad Lackey
|16
|4
|David Bailey
|15
|5
|Jeff Ward
|12
|6
|Ricky Johnson
|11
|7
|Jim Weinert
|9
|8
|Jeff Stanton
|8
|9
|Chuck Sun
|7
|10
|Mike Bell
|6
|10
|Rick Burgett
|6
|12
|Danny Laporte
|5
|12
|Kent Howerton
|5
|14
|Jean-Michel Bayle
|4
|14
|Danny Chandler
|4
|16
|Mike Kiedrowski
|3
|16
|Darrell Shultz
|3
|16
|Gary Semics
|3
|16
|Goat Breker
|3
|16
|Michael Hartwig
|3
|21
|Ron Lechien
|2
|21
|Bob Hannah
|2
|21
|Marty Smith
|2
|21
|Mike LaRocco
|2
|21
|Gaylon Mosier
|2
|21
|Tony Distefano
|2
|21
|Rex Staten
|2
|21
|Steve Stackable
|2
|21
|Barry Higgins
|2
|21
|Mike Runyard
|2
|21
|Tommy Croft
|2
|32
|Marty Tripes
|1
|32
|Alan King
|1
|32
|Bill Grossi
|1
|32
|Rick Thorwaldson
|1
|32
|Bryan Kenney
|1
|32
|Denny Swartz
|1
|32
|Eric Eaton
|1
|32
|Wyman Priddy
|1