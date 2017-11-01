Bench Racing Ammo: All-Time Motocross Wins List

These days it seems as though there's not much time to reflect on a season after it comes to a close, especially this year with the MXGP of USA, Motocross of Nations, Monster Energy Cup, and Red Bull Straight Rhythm all taking place following the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross finale at Ironman Raceway.

But with the one-off races now in the rear view, it's time for a look at the updated all time motocross wins list.

On the 450 side Justin Bogle, Jeffrey Herlings, Blake Baggett, and Marvin Musquin all added their names to the list, while Jeremy Martin climbed from 12th to ninth with 13 career 250 wins. What other interesting stats pop out at you? What will this list look like at the close of the 2018 season? Use the comments section below to share your thoughts on this year's numbers.

450 Class

Rank Rider No. of Wins (Includes 2017) 1 Ricky Carmichael 76 2 Ryan Dungey 39 3 Bob Hannah 27 4 Ricky Johnson 22 5 James Stewart 20 6 Kent Howerton 18 7 Jeff Emig 16 8 Ken Roczen 15 8 Jeremy McGrath 15 10 Jeff Ward 13 11 Ryan Villopoto 12 11 Mike Kiedrowski 12 11 Jeff Stanton 12 14 Mike LaRocco 11 14 Gary Jones 11 16 Chad Reed 10 16 Kevin Windham 10 18 Eli Tomac 9 Was tied for 25th with five wins 19 Doug Henry 7 19 Pierre Karsmakers 7 19 Jimmy Weinert 7 22 John Dowd 6 22 Damon Bradshaw 6 22 Ron Lechien 6 22 Marty Tripes 6 26 Greg Albertyn 5 26 Jimmy Ellis 5 26 Tony Distefano 5 29 Marvin Musquin 4 30 Grant Langston 3 30 David Vuillemin 3 30 Sebastien Tortelli 3 30 Ezra Lusk 3 30 David Bailey 3 30 Donnie Hansen 3 36 Justin Barcia 2 36 Mike Alessi 2 36 Tim Ferry 2 36 Jean-Michel Bayle 2 36 Johnny O'Mara 2 36 Broc Glover 2 36 Marty Smith 2 36 Gary Bailey 2 36 Gunnar Lindstrom 2 36 Sonny DeFeo 2 36 Blake Baggett 2 47 Trey Canard 1 47 Brett Metcalfe 1 47 Tommy Hahn 1 47 Matt Goerke 1 47 Josh Grant 1 47 Ivan Tedesco 1 47 Jimmy Button 1 47 Mickael Pichon 1 47 Jeff Matiasevich 1 47 Alan King 1 47 Billy Liles 1 47 Kenny Keylon 1 47 Steve Wise 1 47 Ken Zahrt 1 47 Bill Grossi 1 47 Rich Thorwaldson 1 47 Tim Hart 1 47 John DeSoto 1 47 Bob Grossi 1 47 Jeffrey Herlings 1 47 Justin Bogle 1

250 Class

Rank Rider No. of Wins (Includes 2017) 1 James Stewart 28 2 Ricky Carmichael 26 3 Mark Barnett 25 4 Steve Lamson 20 5 Ryan Villopoto 19 6 Guy Cooper 16 7 Blake Baggett 14 7 Broc Glover 14 9 Jeremy Martin 13 Was tied for 12th with 11 wins 9 Jeff Emig 13 9 George Holland 13 12 Eli Tomac 12 13 Jeff Ward 11 14 Mike Kiedrowski 10 14 Ron Lechien 10 16 Grant Langston 9 17 Marvin Musquin 8 17 Mike Brown 8 17 Micky Dymond 8 17 Bob Hannah 8 17 Marty Smith 8 22 Joey Savatgy 7 Was tied for 38th with four wins 22 Cooper Webb 7 22 Christophe Pourcel 7 22 Ryan Dungey 7 22 Travis Pastrana 7 22 Kevin Windham 7 22 Doug Henry 7 22 Erik Kehoe 7 22 Johnny O'Mara 7 31 Zach Osborne 6 Was tied for 60th with one win 31 Tyla Rattray 6 31 Mike LaRocco 6 31 Ben Townley 6 35 Dean Wilson 5 35 Trey Canard 5 35 Broc Hepler 5 35 Ryan Hughes 5 35 Robbie Reynard 5 40 Larry Ward 4 40 Stephane Roncada 4 40 Damon Bradshaw 4 43 Jake Weimer 3 43 Andrew Short 3 43 Mike Alessi 3 43 Damon Huffman 3 43 Jean-Michel Bayle 3 43 Donny Schmit 3 43 Danny LaPorte 3 43 Justin Barcia 3 51 Aaron Plessinger 2 Was tied for 60th with one win 51 Alex Martin 2 51 Ken Roczen 2 51 Ivan Tedeso 2 51 Brock Sellards 2 51 John Dowd 2 51 Jeremy McGrath 2 51 Eddie Warren 2 51 Keith Bowen 2 51 Brian Myerscough 2 51 Tim Hart 2 62 Adam Cianciarulo 1 62 Austin Forkner 1 62 Austin Stroupe 1 62 Josh Grant 1 62 Craig Anderson 1 62 Danny Smith 1 62 Chad Reed 1 62 Kelly Smith 1 62 Nick Wey 1 62 Tallon Vohland 1 62 Scott Sheak 1 62 Tim Ferry 1 62 James Dobb 1 62 Brian Swink 1 62 Jeff Matiasevich 1 62 A.J. Whiting 1 62 Gaylon Mosier 1 62 Warren Reid 1 62 Steve Wise 1 62 Jimmy Ellis 1

500 Class

The 500cc class no longer competes at the Nationals (the series last competed in 1993, with the final title won by Mike LaRocco) but just for fun, we'll list the all-time winners in that division here. This list is frozen in time.