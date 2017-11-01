100% Introduces the Racecraft+ Goggle

Now is the time to upgrade your arsenal. The most renowned goggle on the market just got better; the Racecraft has evolved. Introducing the Racecraft+.

With the ever-progressing speeds of riders, the demands of a goggle increase with it, so we stepped up to the plate. We have armed the Racecraft+ with an injected polycarbonate lens to increase visual clarity and protect against the demands of today’s racing conditions. An elevated lens retention wall ensure the Plus + shield lens stays secure, and the four layer face foam offers the ultimate sweat absorption.

Experience confidence inspiring protection and superior clarity with the Racecraft + www.ride100percent.com.